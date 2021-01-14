Dennis Schroder with a 3-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder
Dennis Schroder (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 3-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 01/13/2021
In a blockbuster trade, the Houston Rockets have agreed to send one-time NBA MVP and three-time reigning scoring champion James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Houston will acquire Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps in the three-team deal, which also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Wojnarowski and ESPN colleague Ramona Shelburne.
Joel Farabee had a goal and three assists to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Ahead of the NFL Divisional Round, the guys predict who will be playing for the conference championships and who will be joining the wild-card losers. The Steelers, Bears and Washington have more questions than answers after getting bounced from the first round, and Doug Pederson's firing suggests the bigger mess in Philadelphia isn't on the field. We talk Saints-Bucs and the battle of legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees, which Lamar Jackson will show up in Buffalo, and try to answer the age old question of whether elite offense can beat elite defense when Aaron Rodgers' Packers host the Rams. Also, what would it take for the high-flying Browns to knock off the defending champion Chiefs? The guys discuss.
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse talks about the limitations of coaching with a mask on and where he can make changes to accommodate the new NBA COVID-19 protocols.
A blockbuster four-team trade sent James Harden from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets. Our own Chris Haynes and Vince Goodwill reconvene this week on an emergency episode for your listening pleasure. How will Harden affect the team chemistry both on and off the court? Is Brooklyn the odds-on favorite to win the East or do the Nets have a soap opera on their hands?
The 2020-21 NHL season got underway Wednesday with a tribute to front-line health care workers. A video tribute to the health care professionals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic was shown at the empty Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia before the start of the season opener between the Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Players from both teams put their inter-state rivalry aside for a few minutes before the opening faceoff, banging their sticks on the ice in support as the video was shown at the empty Wells Fargo Center. Referee Kelly Sutherland addressed the players before dropping the puck. "Gentlemen, we've all waited with excitement for this day," he said. "Welcome to the start of the 20-21 season. "Best wishes to all of you. Stay safe, stay healthy, let's have a great battle." Less than five minutes into the first period, former Calgary Flame Mark Jankowski scored the first goal of the season to put the Penguins up 1-0. Before the puck was dropped in Philadelphia, potential COVID-19 concerns popped up in two Canadian markets. Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was not at practice on Wednesday, with coach Paul Maurice saying he was away because of COVID-19 protocol. It is unknown if Ehlers will be available Thursday when the Jets open their season against the visiting Calgary Flames. "I think him playing (Thursday) night is in the range of possibilities," Maurice said. Meanwhile, two Canucks players are self isolating under the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and were deemed unavailable for Vancouver's opening game at Edmonton on Wednesday. The NHL released a list of players unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol, and it included Canucks defenceman Jordie Benn and forward J.T. Miller. Players held out under the league's COVID-19 protocol do not necessarily have the illness. As questions were asked about Benn and Miller, the Canucks geared up to play a hockey game at night. “You can feel it today. It’s game day. It’s all business, to a point — we still have some fun in the morning with our guys. But it’s game day," Green said. "It’s what you play for, what you coach for. The best part of playing is the games, the best part of coaching is the games. And it’s nice to be back, for sure.” In pre-game warmups of the Vancouver-Edmonton game at Rogers Place, the Oilers skated out in their dark blue third jerseys, with their usual numbers but the name Moss on the back of every sweater to honour the memory of Joey Moss. Moss died in October at age 57. He was born with Down syndrome and through the years became a fan favourite while working for both the Oilers and Edmonton's CFL team, a city icon and an inspiration to many in the cause of inclusivity. Before puck drop, the players paused to honour the memory of former coach John Muckler, part of the team's 1980s Stanley Cup dynasty run. Muckler died earlier this month at age 86. Robert Clark then sang the national anthem standing about 30 rows up at centre ice. As he did so, the giant video screen replayed video of Moss in the stands cheerfully belting out the anthem in years past. Edmonton hosted the NHL's Western Conference playoffs and league's final two playoff rounds in a COVID-19 resistant "bubble" last summer, culminating with the Tampa Bay Lightning whooping, hollering and parading the Stanley Cup in the empty arena. Earlier, the Toronto Maple Leafs tweeted "Game On" before dropping the puck at home against the Montreal Canadiens. There was a lot of the usual pomp and circumstance for the curtain-raiser between the Maple Leafs and Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena, save for a boisterous crowd of 19,000 strong packed to the rafters. The first six rows from the ice were covered by tarps mostly adorned with the logos of corporate sponsors, but music blared pre-game, the public address announcer went over the usual safety precautions for spectators, and Leafs winger Mitch Marner even flipped a puck into the stands as if there were fans waiting a souvenir at the conclusion of warmups. The 48th Highlanders, who have performed at every Toronto home opener since Maple Leaf Gardens opened in 1931, kept the tradition alive — albeit virtually. Front-line workers, including doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters and teachers, introduced the Leafs' starting lineup before anthem singer Martina Ortiz Luis performed "O Canada" from the empty stands instead of at ice level. It's January instead of October and there will be no fans instead of 19,000-plus, but the hype machine still was whirring ahead of the Habs-Leafs all-Canadian division opener at Scotiabank Arena. "These new guys are going to get to understand the Montreal-Toronto rivalry pretty quickly, especially with the division format," Gallagher said. "It will be a lot of fun for us players to be a part of. It's going to be competitive and emotional. If you don't enjoy it, I guess you're playing the wrong sport." The Leafs released a video ahead of the opener, with visuals of virtual fans and the Toronto skyline setting the scene for what promises to be a unique night. The NHL is kicking off its abbreviated 56-game season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in North America. The league says it his put comprehensive health and safety protocols in place in hopes to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. But unlike the league's restart of the 2019-20 season that saw teams play in isolated environments in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, teams will host games in their own arenas and travel for road games. And there have already been cracks. The league said 27 players had confirmed positive tests over training camp, including 17 players on the Dallas Stars. As part of the league's plan to play during the pandemic, all seven Canadian teams will play each other exclusively in the one-time-only North Division. South of the border, the Detroit Red Wings named Dylan Larkin captain and Mark Stone got the 'C' with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. In Florida, the Panthers got star goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky back for the first time since training camp started. Bobrovsky was previously declared unfit to play. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 26 points as the solo superstar before soon centring a Big Three, leading the Brooklyn Nets, short-handed after agreeing to a trade for James Harden, to a 116-109 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Durant was already scheduled to play on both nights of a back-to-back for the first time since surgery to repair his Achilles tendon. He maybe had to do a little more than planned after the Nets shook up their roster earlier in the day with a four-team blockbuster highlighted by the acquisition of Harden, the three-time NBA scoring champion. With point guard Kyrie Irving missing a fifth straight game for personal reasons, the Nets had only nine players. The four who are to be included in the trade, confirmed by a person with knowledge of the situation, were not at Madison Square Garden. The Nets lost some good ones — Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince have all been starters and played important roles — but still were plenty good enough and might be even better if the Durant-Harden-Irving tandem works out. Joe Harris and Bruce Brown each added 15 points for the Nets, who broke open the game with a 15-2 burst to close the first half. Julius Randle scored 30 points and RJ Barrett had 20 for the Knicks, who dropped their fourth straight but at least rediscovered some offence after being held below 90 points in the previous three. Brooklyn's lead was just 46-43 with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the half before Durant threw a lob that DeAndre Jordan slammed down while getting fouled. Durant followed with a 3-pointer and the two had consecutive dunks for the last two baskets of the half as the Nets opened a 61-45 lead. The lead was still 16 after three before the Knicks made it appear close in the final minutes, mostly while Durant was on the bench. Durant went over 20 points in his franchise-record ninth straight game to begin a season, his first game at Madison Square Garden since he and Irving joined the Nets in July 2019 while a Knicks team that had enough money to afford two superstars couldn't land any. Irving still hasn't played across town as a Net, missing one game last season while injured and sitting out the second on the day Kobe Bryant died. TIP-INS Nets: Coach Steve Nash said he had no new details on Irving's absence. ... The Nets played just their fourth road game. They came in tied with Houston for fewest in the league. ... Durant improved to 17-3 in his career against the Knicks. Knicks: Rookie forward Obi Toppin played a minute, his first action since the season opener. The college player of the year last season had been out with a strained right calf. ... F Taj Gibson, who signed last week, didn't play in the first game he was available. ... Barrett is Nash's godson. UP NEXT Nets: Host the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Knicks: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press
U.S. international Emily Fox and Trinity Rodman, daughter of former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman, went 1-2 in the NWSL draft Wednesday evening.Expansion Racing Louisville FC took Fox, a defender-midfielder from the University of North Carolina, to open the virtual draft. The 22-year-old Fox is currently in camp with the U.S. team, looking to add to her three senior caps.Canadian international forward Deanne Rose was taken by the North Carolina Courage with the final pick of the first round, 10th overall. The 21-year-old from Alliston, Ont., has won 48 caps for Canada with nine goals and eight assists.Rose, who won bronze at the 2016 Olympics, had 16 goals and six assists in 42 games over three seasons with the Gators.University of Wisconsin midfielder Victoria Pickett, a 24-year-old from Barrie, Ont., went in the second round (15th overall) to Kansas City.Fox started all 69 of her appearances for the Tar Heels with two goals and 20 assists.The 20-year-old Rodman then went to the Washington Spirit. The U.S. youth international has yet to play a collegiate game due to the pandemic after joining the Washington State Cougars as a freshman last fall.Sky Blue FC took North Carolina midfielder Brianna Pinto third before trading the fourth pick to Kansas City for US$175,000 in allocation money. Kansas City, formerly the Utah Royals, then selected Stanford defender-midfielder Kiara (Kiki) Pickett.Racing Louisville went local with the fifth pick, taking University of Louisville midfielder Emina Ekic. The Louisville native is a former ACC Offensive Player of the Year.Louisville came into the draft with 19 players, obtained via the expansion draft, waiver or by trade.The Chicago Red Stars traded the sixth pick to the Portland Thorns, who used it on TCU midfielder Yazmeen Ryan. Chicago got an international spot for 2021, plus the seventh and 32nd pick, in return.Thanks to a waiver obtained by the NWSL from the NCAA, players drafted have until Jan. 22, 2021 to decide whether to report immediately to their NWSL club or at the conclusion of the spring NCAA season.The league also expanded the eligible pool for the draft, waiving the requirement for “senior” collegiate athletes to register for the draft and automatically making all players who exhausted three years of intercollegiate soccer eligibility prior to the 2020-2021 academic year eligible.Some 50 others registered for the draft, including University of Memphis forward Clarissa Larisey of Ottawa. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
DETROIT — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks easily beat the Detroit Pistons for the third time this month, 110-101 on Wednesday night. The Bucks built a commanding early lead with a barrage of 3-pointers. Brook Lopez connected three times from beyond the arc in the first quarter, when the Bucks were 7 of 11 from long distance. Detroit was just 4 of 20 overall in the period and trailed 27-13 after one. That pattern continued through much of the second quarter. At one point, Milwaukee led 52-29 and had more 3-pointers (11) than Detroit had field goals (9). The Pistons cut the deficit to 11 at halftime but never seemed like a serious threat to overtake Milwaukee. Jerami Grant led Detroit with 22 points and Svi Mykhailiuk added 18. It was the 20th career triple-double for Antetokounmpo. Jrue Holiday added 21 points for the Bucks. Milwaukee beat Detroit 125-115 on Jan. 4 and 130-115 two days later. TIP-INS Bucks: Milwaukee has won three straight and six of seven. ... The Bucks finished 19 of 43 from 3-point range. ... Lopez didn't score after those early 3s. He had nine points and 11 rebounds. Pistons: Detroit fell to 2-9, but its margins of defeat have remained reasonably respectable. That 15-point loss to Milwaukee was the most lopsided of the season for the Pistons. ... Detroit had a 20-7 advantage in second-chance points. UP NEXT Bucks: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Pistons: Detroit's game against Washington on Friday night was called off because of contact tracing issues with the Wizards. The Pistons are scheduled to play at Miami on Saturday night. ___ Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Noah Trister, The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Luka Doncic had 34 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and a career-high four blocks, Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points in his return from a knee injury and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-93 on Wednesday night. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points to help Rick Carlisle become the 16th coach in NBA history to win 800 games. The Mavericks have won four straight after opening 2-4. Terry Rozier had 18 points to lead the Hornets. They shot 38% from the field and had their four-game winning streak snapped. Porzingis played for the first time since having knee surgery in October. The 7-foot-3 Latvian impacted the game at both ends with his size, easily able to shoot over smaller defenders while altering shots in the paint against the smaller Hornets. Charlotte attempted to counter at times with a small ball lineup, but struggled all night with Dallas' height and length. Porzingis played 21 minutes, finishing 6 of 16 from the floor and 4 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc. He had four rebounds. Doncic appeared to grow frustrated with the lack of calls going his way in the second half, but used that as motivation. After a non-call, Doncic hustled back to block Gordon Hayward's shot, corralled the loose ball and drove the length of the floor where he lofted a one-handed alley-oop pass to Josh Green for the lay-in. Doncic got testy at the end of the third quarter after Charlotte's Caleb Martin said something to him. Doncic began walking toward Martin, shouting something back as officials assessed Martin a technical foul. Doncic set the tone early with 11 points, five assists and three rebounds in the opening quarter as the Mavericks took a 32-16 lead. TIP INS Mavericks: Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell and Josh Richardson did not play due to the NBA health and safety protocols. Hornets: Hornets coach James Borrego said Hayward left the game in the fourth quarter because of a strained hip. After averaging 29.2 points during the four-game winning streak, Hayward was held to 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting by the Mavericks. ... P.J. Washington had 16 points and 10 rebounds. UP NEXT Mavericks: At Milwaukee on Friday night. Hornets: Vs. Toronto in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday and Saturday nights. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Reed, The Associated Press