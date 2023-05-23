Dennis Schroder with a 3-pointer vs the Denver Nuggets

Jared Greenberg from TNT and NBA TV joins Vincent Goodwill to discuss problems in the Celtics locker room, Jimmy Butler being different, how the Nuggets built their team and the retirement of Carmelo Anthony.
Canadian NBA legend Steve Nash has reportedly thrown his hat in the ring as the Raptors continue their search for a new head coach.
Boston Celtics try to explain Heat’s domination in playoff series
The Miami Heat’s 128-102 win for a 3-0 lead over Boston makes series all but over
Carmelo Anthony, the star forward who led Syracuse to an NCAA championship in his lone college season and went on to spend 19 years in the NBA, announced his retirement on Monday. Anthony, who was not in the NBA this season, retires as the No. 9 scorer in league history. Only LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal scored more than Anthony, who finishes his career with 28,289 points.
On the verge of the NBA Finals, we have some thoughts about coaches’ sideline attire.
Jack was back Saturday night, after largely being out of the public eye prior to this Lakers' post-season run
Having grown up in the spotlight—All-Star games with Kobe, high school ball with Bronny James—Dwyane Wade's eldest son has traveled to Cape Town to further his pro basketball hopes.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — When the Denver Nuggets faced the most crucial stretch of the biggest road game in franchise history, Nikola Jokic took over both on the floor and in the huddle. The two-time MVP decided he would run a two-man, pick-and-roll offense with Jamal Murray late in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday night, and Jokic came through with a 15-point fourth quarter. He also commanded his teammates to buckle down on defense against the Lakers, and the Nuggets respond
Vanessa Nygaard called out LA spectators after Griner's first game since being jailed in Russia.
Carmelo Anthony finished his career as the NBA's No. 9 all-time leading scorer. He also led the USA to gold medals in three different Olympics.
The Lakers have to decide on completely running this team back or pursue significant changes through trade and free agency.
McClung tells PEOPLE he learned a lot from being around the "championship coach"
John Calipari and the Wildcats have missed out on all of their transfer portal targets this offseason. Is anyone left for the Wildcats to pursue?
The Blue Devils guard considered turning pro this offseason. “Chasing money right now is not smart, especially if you don’t know what to do with it, and especially if you’re not in the proper position,” Jeremy Roach said.
The Denver Nuggets are on the brink of their first NBA Finals appearance, having taken a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference finals.
