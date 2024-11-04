Dennis Allen firing shows the Saints are still searching for the next Payton-Brees pair

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz reacts to the decision by New Orleans to fire its head coach after a 2-7 start to the season - and the looming decision that needs to be made about Derek Carr.

Video Transcript

Dennis Allen is out as head coach of the New Orleans Saints and the Saints are suddenly reminded, just like Patriots fans have been reminded that organizations run differently when you don't have a hall of Fame coach and quarterback working together, Sean Payton and Drew Brees feels like a lifetime ago for a franchise.

They got used to greatness year in and year out and now they'll have to figure out how to maneuver in a world where they don't have those greats as part of the team.

And the unfortunate part of this for the Saints is that for years we've heard about salary cap numbers just being pushed down the street.

They'll worry about it later.

It seems like they've always been able to avoid being over the cap.

Well, next year, they're wildly over the cap.

They've got a decision they'll have to make about Derek Carr, likely starting over at the quarterback position, the most important in all of the sports while starting over with a new head coach.

This is part of a rebuild and that's difficult for Saints fans to hear because they've gotten so used to greatness for so long and unfortunately, this is a reminder for every single team that until you have that guy, everything is up in the air for the Saints.

They thought maybe reuniting Dennis Allen and Derek Carr would create magic that would allow them to propel themselves in a division that at the time looked winnable.

Instead, it's become total chaos.

Injuries everywhere have derailed their season and now it looks like gonna tear it all the way down to the studs to try and rebuild from the bottom up.

A proposition that always sounds easy, but it is always incredibly difficult when you're in the middle of it.