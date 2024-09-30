Dennis Allen on close loss to Falcons: 'We know we have a good football team'
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen reacts to close loss to the Atlanta Falcons: 'We know we have a good football team'.
Younghoe Koo hit a 58-yard field goal with two seconds remaining for a 26-24 Atlanta Falcons victory over the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 4.
