Deni Avdija scores and draws the foul

One high-ranking executive said he'd want to build an offense that best caters to long-term QB success rather than run a Rodgers-tailored offense in Year 1 then require a recalibration of expectations for a makeover in Year 2.
The NBA's leaders in assists, rebounds and East fan votes missed out on All-Star spots.
The league is as rich with talent as it has ever been. Someone was bound to get snubbed. But one stands out above the rest.
Straight in, no bounce for McIlroy's ace on the 119-yard 15th hole at Spyglass Hill.
Manning is now Texas' clear No. 1 QB after Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL.
A player's full season fantasy baseball line sometimes doesn't tell the full story — a hot finish could be just as important.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
These big-name players have held sky-high fantasy football value for many years — but that's about to change in 2025.
Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine crunch the numbers to explain why this season could have more triple-doubles recorded than any NBA season in history.
Scoring has been climbing as of late, but this year the stat inflation has revealed itself in a more subtle way.
Check out our draft rankings at the starting pitcher position for 2025 fantasy baseball.
Kellen Moore has emerged as a favorite for the Saints job, according to a report.
Parsons and the Cowboys are preparing to learn their third defensive system in three seasons, which could further the importance of contract clarity on the unit. Will the Cowboys extend Parsons sooner?
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers an exit interview for the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same position at Penn State. They discuss the implications for James Franklin and what to expect from the Nittany Lions in 2025.
A fun Super Bowl matchup will provide plenty to talk about beforehand.
Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns and Philadelphia forced four turnovers against Jayden Daniels and Washington to seal its second NFC championship in three years.
Missed free throws prevented the Jayhawks from putting Houston away in the first overtime.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
It's time to honor the best performers from the season's first half.