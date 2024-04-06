Deni Avdija rises to block the shot
The 79-year-old driver of a car that ran into a troop of girl guides in 2021, killing an eight-year-old girl and injuring others, on Friday was found guilty of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.Jurors announced the verdict for Petronella McNorgan on Friday morning after two days of deliberations. When the decision was read, McNorgan remained stoic. Some people in the gallery gasped; others wept and embraced. Crown prosecutors argued thr
Jennifer Polak was found by police with "obvious signs of trauma"
A man testifying against suspect Christian Brueckner in court claimed that the suspect told him that Madeleine 'didn't cry' when he took her from her hotel room
The 32-year-old teacher was a long-term substitute, police in Illinois said.
A New Brunswick man police have described as a full-patch member of the Hells Angels made his first appearance in an Ontario court Thursday after a traffic stop led to the seizure of 125 kilograms of crystal meth.Robin Moulton, 54, of Minto was arrested after a "traffic hazard complaint" in eastern Ontario in the early hours of March 27, according to an Ontario Provincial Police news release.The release said Moulton was the only person in the vehicle.At some point after his arrest and "as a resu
He was hit, sometimes starved and forced to drink water from the toilet, the boy told school staff.
NEW YORK — An upstate New York man allegedly threatened state Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron with “death and physical harm” if they didn’t drop the civil fraud case against Donald Trump. Tyler Vogel, 26, of Lancaster, faces felony charges for allegedly making terroristic threats against James and Engoron in a series of late-night texts on March 24, according ...
Carol and Jeff Starr celebrated their daughter’s wedding last month with a bit of irony: neither was wearing their own wedding rings at the ceremony. Thieves had broken into their Southern California home last spring and cleaned out a safe full of jewelry.
Saskatchewan RCMP say they failed to complete a wellness check on a man in rural Saskatchewan. Hours later the man was found with "serious" injuries. He would later die in hospital.The province's police watchdog has now been called in to investigate.In a statement, the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) confirmed it will examine the conduct of police during the incident, including the actions and omissions associated with the police response to the initial call for service.In a news release,
Scott Geraghty and Chloe Dixon caused their victim "immeasurable pain and suffering", police say.
House Republicans leading the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden were dealt their latest blow this week when the CIA informed them that an allegation they pushed was false, the latest example of House Republicans citing questionable information to make a serious claim.
(Bloomberg) -- The governor of Russia’s northwestern Murmansk region was stabbed in the stomach after a meeting with local residents, the most dangerous assault on a high-ranking government official in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergTurkey Joins NATO Allies in Suspending Europe Arms TreatySaudis Scale Back Ambition for $1.5 Trillion Desert Project NeomNY Area Rattled by 4.8 Magnitude Quake, Followed by AftershockZimbabwe Announces New Currency Called the ZiG, Backed by GoldTexas Toll
The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others rejected on Thursday arguments by the former president that the indictment seeks to criminalize political speech protected by the First Amendment. The indictment issued in August by a Fulton County grand jury accused Trump and 18 others of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally try to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia after the Republican incumbent narrowly lost the state to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump's attorneys argued that all the charges against him involved political speech that is protected even if the speech ends up being false.
The Georgia woman, 47, stole thousands from the store for nearly a year, according to officials.
Before their deaths, the Georgia woman spent a lot of time in the hospital with her 6-year-old son who had a rare abdominal condition.
Jeremy Miller, 38, was charged in connection with the killing of Sandra Miller, per authorities
A 51-year-old Toronto police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of careless storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, Toronto police said. Peel police recovered two firearms in Brampton after investigating a firearm discharge on Dec. 9, 2023, according to a Toronto police news release on Thursday. One of the firearms was registered to a Hamilton resident, the release said, noting it was not reported as missing or stolen. Police entered the Ha
Faith Hope Roldan was only 6 months old when she was allegedly smothered to death when her parents became intoxicated and fell asleep, say authorities
West Vancouver police released more details around the events that led to a 13-year-old crashing a Lamborghini Huracán into a ditch off the highway near Cypress Bowl last week.The sports car was in the process of being sold and the owner who handed over the keys didn't know the age of the driver, police said on Friday.On Wednesday, police said a joyride by a 13-year-old led to the single-vehicle crash that resulted in the car being deemed a write-off. The autotrader.ca website shows used Lamborg
An elderly American tourist was killed after an "aggressive" bull elephant attacked a vehicle during a game drive in Zambia, the safari operator said. The incident took place Saturday morning at Kafue National Park, a Lusaka Police spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. Gail Mattson, 79, was confirmed by the family as the victim.