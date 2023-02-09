Deni Avdija with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets

Yahoo Sports Videos

LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record in the third quarter of the Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles. On hand for the historic feat was James’ predecessor Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the two shared a nice moment to commemorate the occasion. In his first press conference after being traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving gave a less than satisfactory answer to the question of why he deleted his apology for sharing antisemitic content from Instagram and Aaron Rodgers revealed his surprising next steps in the decision making process of whether or not he will play in the NFL next season. Plus, LeBron let his emotions spill out and showed the world that he’s human, just like the rest of us.