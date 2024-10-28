Deni Avdija with the big dunk

Breaking down Portland's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Breaking down Washington's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
On National Tight Ends Day, more NFL players at the celebrated position scored touchdowns than in the unofficial holiday's first six years.
Reddick went from third to first on the final lap.
Following Week 9, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde overreact to the outcomes of Texas A&M vs. LSU, Notre Dame vs. Navy and Colorado vs. UCF. They discuss the quick progression of this Texas A&M program in Mike Elko's first year and how it relates to Notre Dame's playoff hopes.
Green Bay went on to win 30-27 on a last-second field goal, with Love replaced by Malik Willis.
Daniels and Noah Brown were the heroes for the Commanders.
The Buffaloes are ranked for the first time since Week 4 of the 2023 season.
The Jaguars punter had what could be the punt of the year, booming a 73-yard kick that pinned the Packers back at their 2-yard line.
The Lions are so good they can dominate despite statistical anomalies.
A very close call for Atlanta's Pitts as he appeared to ease up heading into the end zone.
Tua Tagovailoa has been out since a Week 2 concussion vs. the Buffalo Bills.
The stoic slugger did not offer glimpses of panic during his postgame remarks. His teammates still believe in their leader. But never has that faith been tested in a moment this trying.
Despite a moment of panic at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts remained optimistic, and the Dodgers are turning the page to Game 3 in New York.
The Yankees needed Rodón's best to bounce back in World Series Game 2. That's not how it worked out.
There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.
The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
The Dodgers won Game 1 in the most dramatic fashion.