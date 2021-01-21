Will Dems still pursue a post-presidency conviction of Donald Trump?
The NHL revealed the Capitals broke protocols with close-contact social interactions and by not wearing masks.
Zion Williamson got a big win Wednesday.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, but practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, raising hopes that the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday's AFC title game against Buffalo. The Chiefs typically breeze through practice on Wednesday with little contact before ramping things up on Thursday, and coach Andy Reid said that fit perfectly with what Mahomes was able to do. Reid didn't say what phase of the five-step process Mahomes is in to be cleared to play, but the work he described his quarterback doing coincides with the fourth step. That involves a player resuming non-contact football activities, such as throwing and running, and is the final step before a player is deemed ready to go. Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of last Sunday's 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Chad Henne finished the game and would be the starter if Mahomes was unable to play against the Bills. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Skretta, The Associated Press
Signing George Springer will not just help the Blue Jays win more ballgames, it represents an entire paradigm shift for the franchise.
Tributes to Philip Rivers began pouring in on social media after he announced his retirement.
Nurmagomedov spoke after Dana White implied the fighter was considering a return depending on what happens at UFC 257.
The video featuring the dreams of a young Black girl from Oakland ends with chants of MVP. Madame Vice President.
Islanders team broadcaster Brendan Burke says the key to the team's surprise success over the past few seasons starts with Barry Trotz, the human.
After losing an edge, Brendan Lemieux dove in front of a couple hard-nosed shots coming off the stick of Devils blueliner P.K. Subban.
The NFL playoffs are down to the final four with the Bills and Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and the Buccaneers and Packers clashing for the NFC crown. The guys weigh in on the crucial status of Patrick Mahomes, why sitting the Chiefs star QB wouldn’t be the worst thing for the sport and how the Bills can upset the defending champs. Over at Lambeau, an aerial game in Green Bay clearly favors Aaron Rodgers and the Packers but the Bucs have options and the ability to surprise. Plus, tackling the Deshaun Watson saga, the Saints after Brees and what’s next for the emergent Cleveland Browns.
CLEVELAND — Kyrie Irving returned from his personal “pause” to score 37 points in his first game with Kevin Durant and James Harden, but the new-look, star-studded Brooklyn Nets gave up 42 to Collin Sexton and lost 147-135 in double overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Sexton scored 15 points in the second OT — most of them over Irving. Sexton made two 3-pointers and fed Taurean Prince for another in a span of 55 seconds to help Cleveland put away Brooklyn. Durant led Brooklyn with 38 points and Harden added 21. But Brooklyn’s “Big 3” couldn’t do enough to outlast Sexton, who missed Cleveland’s last five games with a sprained ankle. As he knocked down one big shot after another in the second OT, players on Cleveland’s bench were tackling each other in delight. Cedi Osman added 25 points and Prince — acquired in the four-team deal that brought Harden to Brooklyn — has 17 in his Cavs debut. The Nets overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter and tied it at 113-all on Irving’s putback with 1:10 left. Brooklyn had a chance in the closing seconds after Sexton’s turnover, but couldn’t score. 76ERS 117, CELTICS 109 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 42 points and 10 rebounds, Tobias Harris added 22 points and Philadelphia beat Boston. Embiid and topped 40 points for the second time in three games. He shot 12 of 19 from the floor (one 3-pointer) and was 17 of 21 from the free-throw line. He did it in 34 minutes and scored 20 points in a half (22 in the first) for the fifth time this season. Ben Simmons had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points, and Marcus Smart had 25. Kemba Walker scored 19 points in his second game of the season after he missed the first 11 with a left knee injury. HAWKS 123, PISTONS 115, OT ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 38 points, John Collins had 31 and Atlanta rallied to beat Jerami Grant and Detroit. Grant had a career-high 32 points, including all of Detroit’s nine points in overtime, to continue his hot start to the season. But the Pistons fell to 3-11, the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Clint Capela had 27 points and a career-high 26 rebounds for Atlanta, the NBA’s first 25-25 game since Karl-Anthony Towns (27-27) on Jan. 12, 2019. MAVERICKS 124, PACERS 111 INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had season highs of 27 points and 12 rebounds to help Dallas beat Indiana. Luka Doncic added 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and Dallas snapped its first three-game losing streak in almost two years. The short-handed Pacers have lost two straight by double digits, their two most-lopsided losses of the season. Malcolm Brogdon had 26 points, and Domantis Sabonis had 25 points and nine rebounds, ending his streak of double-doubles at 13. MAGIC 97, TIMBERWOLVES 96 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cole Anthony hit a hurried 3-pointer at the buzzer and Orlando stunned short-handed Minnesota to stop a six-game losing streak. Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and eight rebounds for Orlando. Evan Fournier added 24 points in his return after missing nine games with lower back spasms. Minnesota led by 20 before the Magic slowly chipped away in the second half. Jarred Vanderbilt missed a pair of free throws with a chance to ice the game for the Timberwolves. Anthony grabbed the rebound on the final miss, pushed the ball quickly up court and the rookie drained a contested 3 from the right wing to win the game. D’Angelo Russell scored 19 points for Minnesota. HEAT 111, RAPTORS 102 TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored 28 points and injury-plagued Miami pulled away in the second half to beat Toronto. Nunn came off the bench and shot 9 of 12 and had eight rebounds in 35 minutes. Kelly Olynyk added 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Bam Adebayo had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Fred VanVleet had 24 points and nine assists for the Raptors. The Associated Press
The Raptors looked clueless against Miami's shorthanded zone defense on Wednesday.
George Springer signs a six-year deal with the Blue Jays, plus Michael Brantley returns to the Astros on this edition of FastCast
Scott had been under contract through 2022.
Kyrie Irving looked fine after a seven-game layoff, but the Nets struggled to defend as James Harden took a deferential role in the loss.
INDIANAPOLIS — Kristaps Porzingis posted season-high totals of 27 points and 12 rebounds in leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 124-111 victory at Indiana on Wednesday night. Luka Doncic added 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as Dallas snapped its first three-game losing streak in almost two years. The short-handed Pacers have lost two straight by double digits, their two most lopsided losses of the season. Malcolm Brogdon had 26 points and Domantis Sabonis finished with 25 points and nine rebounds, ending his streak of consecutive double-doubles at 13. Dallas took the lead for good on the final basket of the third quarter and pulled away with an 11-4 run in the fourth. The Mavericks were in control most of the night after using an early 15-3 run to take a 37-22 lead late in the first quarter. Indiana closed the deficit to 65-63 at the half, then took its first lead when Edmond Sumner's 3-pointer broke a 67-all tie early in the third. It didn't last long. Porzingis scored all of the Mavericks points in a 9-2 run and Dallas eventually extended the margin to 84-76. Again, the Pacers charged back, tying the score at 86 on Brogdon's second 3 of the game, taking an 89-88 lead on his next 3 and then making it 91-88 when Brogdon made a layup. But Dallas answered with a 13-3 run to make it 101-94 and gradually pulled away late to seal it. TIP-INS Mavericks: Doncic appeared to hurt his left knee three times during the game. He limped around briefly each time but still managed to finish the game. ... Trey Burke scored 22 points off the bench. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 19 points. ... Dallas played without Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber Dwight Powell and Josh Richardson because of COVID-19 protocols. ... The Mavs are 5-1 when scoring at least 110 points. Pacers: Newly acquired guard Caris LeVert sat on Indiana's bench and received a warm welcome from the small crowd when he was introduced late in the first half. ... The Pacers gave up a season-high 37 points in the first quarter. ... Center Myles Turner, the NBA leader in blocks, sat out with a fractured right hand. ... Doug McDermott had 12 points and Aaron Holiday finished with 11. ... Brogdon alos had five assists. .. Indiana was outrebounded 47-36. HE'S BACK In their first home game since trading two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo to Houston for LeVert, the Pacers got a familiar face back on the floor — guard Jeremy Lamb. He made his season debut came with 55.8 seconds left in the first quarter. Lamb hadn't played since injuring his left knee Feb. 23, 2020. He was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, a torn medical collateral ligament and a fractured femur — the bone just above the knee. Lamb was perfect in the first half, going 4 of 4 from the field, including one 3 while making his only free throw. He didin't make another shot and finished with 10 points in 19 minutes. THEY'RE BACK, TOO Indiana played its first seven games with only a few dozen people sitting in the second deck of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. That's about to change. A small crowd of season-ticket holders were seated in the first and second decks. When Toronto plays in Indy on Sunday and Monday, the Pacers can have up to 1,000 fans in attendance and they could start increasing the capacity as early as next week. County health officials have said the Pacers can have up to 4,500 fans in attendance. UP NEXT Mavericks: Play at San Antonio on Friday, the final stop on a three-game road trip. Pacers: Host Orlando on Friday after sweeping the Magic last season. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Marot, The Associated Press
The WAC’s strong brand, ambitious leadership and betting on fertile markets make the recalibrated conference one of the most intriguing subplots in college athletics in the upcoming years.
Washington got back on the practice court Wednesday for the first time in more than a week, and Bradley Beal wonders if the Wizards need more time there before returning to game mode. The NBA's leading scorer said he believes the short-handed Wizards — who have six players who have tested positive for COVID-19 — may be following “ a recipe for injury" if they play Milwaukee as scheduled Friday night, the latest dilemma for a league that has been sternly tested by the effects of the pandemic over the last two weeks. Also Wednesday, another game — Memphis at Portland — was postponed, the 16th this season that had to be pushed back because of the virus, and the league revealed that 11 more players in the past week have tested positive for COVID-19. The Wizards had eight bodies for their first practice in nine days, and Beal said he and fellow Washington guard Russell Westbrook may enlist the National Basketball Players Association to help ensure the team is in some semblance of game shape before playing again. “The health of us is the most important thing, and the safety of us, and that goes far beyond the virus," Beal said. “It's our physical health, too. ... It's unfair that other teams have been going and practicing and playing and having their constant rhythm. We haven't played in a week and some change. It's going to be tough on us. It's going to be real tough on us." Contact tracing issues for the Grizzlies meant they would not have enough players eligible to play in Portland. Of the 16 postponements, 15 have come since Jan. 10 and the number could rise again soon — since Memphis is also scheduled to play in Portland on Friday. By NBA rule, teams must have eight eligible players for games. The Wizards don't expect to have more than eight available on Friday because of a combination of the virus and injuries. Their Wednesday practice was mostly some 5-on-0 offence and shooting. Wizards coach Scott Brooks isn't expecting any of the six players who have tested positive back in the next few days at least, and Westbrook is still out with a leg injury. “It's definitely not an ideal situation," Brooks said. “It's great to be back, though. ... There's nothing we can do. We're following the rules. It's definitely a challenge and we're doing the best we can." The decision about the Portland-Memphis postponement came on the same day that the league, in a memo sent to teams and obtained by The Associated Press, reiterated some of the new stiffer protocols that were agreed to last week. Starting with Wednesday’s games, the NBA told teams to have their security officials “stationed near the half-court line during pre-game warmups and post-game to provide reminders to players and staff and encourage compliance” with the rules regarding interaction. The NBA wants players to maintain six feet of distance as much as possible during pre-game warmups and post-game chats — a policy that has not been followed in many circumstances, even with the additional urging from the league about its importance. Players, the NBA reminded Wednesday, may elbow-bump and fist-bump, but hugs and handshakes are not permitted. Players exchanging pleasantries after games are “strongly encouraged to wear facemasks during any such interactions,” the league said. The league reminded players that speaking face-to-face while unmasked raises risks of transmission. The league has also said that should a player test positive after such an interaction, the other player could have to quarantine because of possible exposure. Portland is the 20th NBA team to have at least one game called off in the last two weeks. Memphis had its game at Minnesota last Friday called off after Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. Towns and Ricky Rubio were among the Timberwolves still sidelined by the league's virus protocols Wednesday for a game against Orlando. Dallas played with four players still out for the same reason. Miami played in Tampa, Florida against Toronto with Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley out for a fifth consecutive game because of protocols — with the likelihood there being that they will each miss at least three more games, since they're not on the current Heat road trip. Boston is still without Jayson Tatum as well. “It's important to always have a contingency plan," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said, when asked what it's like coaching without knowing who will be available from one day to the next. Postponed games, when possible, will be made up in the second half of the season. Players who test positive must undergo a battery of exams before being cleared to return to play, such as cardiac tests. Those ruled out by contact tracing may return after a quarantine period, provided they continue to test negative for COVID-19. “We don't have a blueprint for this," Brooks said. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press