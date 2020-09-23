Demonstrators Seen Atop Louisville Police Cruisers During Breonna Taylor Protest

Demonstrators in Louisville, Kentucky, were seen riding atop Louisville Metro Police Department cruisers during protests following a grand jury’s decision to indict only one of three officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Former Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree; his bond was set at $15,000. Hankison was fired from the police force on June 23 for his role in the shooting death of Taylor. Two other officers who fired their weapons while trying to serve a search warrant on Taylor’s apartment in the early hours of March 13, were not charged.

A state of emergency was declared on Monday in preparation for Wednesday’s grand jury announcement, reports said. A curfew was also imposed.

Other footage from the protest shows officers in riot gear arresting protesters. One woman can be heard telling an officer “don’t touch me.”

According to reports from the scene, police announced the demonstration an “unlawful assembly” shortly after it began, and threatened protesters with “chemical agents and arrests." Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful