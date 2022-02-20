Demonstrators Rally in Support of Ukraine at 'March of Unity' in Odessa

Marchers rallied in Odessa, Ukraine on Sunday, February 20, to show support for the country amid escalating military tension with Russia.

Pro-Ukraine members of the Belarusian community in the port city also participated, some of them holding Belarusian flags and signs with anti-Lukashenko — the Putin-aligned president of Belarus — slogans.

Local news reports said participants of the march, dubbed the “march of unity,” expressed their commitment to Ukraine’s continued independence.

Videos filmed by Radio Svoboda journalist Michael Shtekel show the crowd marching through the city and unfurling a Ukrainian flag on the Potemkin Stairs. Credit: Michael Shtekel via Storyful