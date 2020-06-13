Demonstrators rally at 3 locations across Stockton during Black Lives Matter protests
Seven people were arrested in Stockton on Friday evening following protests in the city that included dozens of people facing off with officers. The protests took place at three locations, including the police department. The Black Lives Matter chapter in Stockton organized the protests, and several dozen people took part, protesting police brutality and grieving children lost to gun violence.Get the full story in the video above.
Scroll to continue with content