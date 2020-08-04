Demonstrators Protest NYC Mayor's Plans to Reopen Schools Amid COVID-19

Teachers, parents, and students marched in the streets of New York City on August 3, to protest Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to reopen the city’s schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Demonstrators told local media they didn’t feel the plan was a safe one.

“I can reach the maximum amount of students if I’m doing it from home. I know it’s super inconvenient, but that would be the safest thing for everybody right now,” a teacher told ABC7 New York.

This footage shows protesters making their way along Trinity Place, New York, to the Union Federation of Teachers (UFT) building on Broadway. Credit: marlowe_knipes via Storyful