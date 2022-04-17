Demonstrators protest killing of Patrick Lyoya in Michigan

STORY: Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee who is Black, was killed in a Grand Rapids neighborhood during a routine traffic stop after he struggled with the officer over a stun gun. The officer has not been publicly identified.

The protests remained peaceful as demonstrators chanted and waved signs.

The protests came as the family of Lyoya demanded that authorities dismiss the officer from the force and file criminal charges against him.

Lyoya, who was driving with a front seat passenger on April 4, was pulled over after the officer ran the car's license plate and discovered it did not match the vehicle.

He exited the vehicle and the officer sought to detain him. A short foot chase followed and ended on the lawn of a home where Lyoya attempted to block the officer from using his Taser, video footage shows.

The two had fell to the ground when the officer drew his firearm and fired one shot in the back of his head, video footage shows.

The officer, who has not been charged, is on paid leave and under investigation by the Michigan State Police.