Demonstrators March Through Paris in Health Pass Protest

Demonstrators took to the streets of Paris and other French cities on Saturday, September 18, in protest of France’s health pass.

This footage by Nicolas Mercier follows chanting protesters through Paris’ streets. From 09’30’’, police can be seen pursuing people through Gare du Nord, one of the metropolis’ major train stations.

Mercier told Storyful protesters had entered the station in an attempt to escape police. Storyful could not confirm why the people were pursued in the station.

Two men can be seen jumping over ticket barriers (11’19’’) and 11’23’’) after an officer closes an access gate on a crowd following the police (11’00’’). Once he catches up with the officers, Mercier videos two men being detained, with one emptying the contents of a bag.

Citing the country’s interior ministry, Le Progres reported Saturday’s protests had the smallest attendance yet with 80,000 people gathering nationwide. The paper reported 6,100 had gathered in Paris alone. Credit: Nicolas Mercier via Storyful