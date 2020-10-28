Demonstrators March Following Fatal Shooting of Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Protesters took to the streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 27, one day after the officer-involved shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Footage uploaded to Instagram by @amazon_jawn shows demonstrators chanting and marching.

Philadelphia Police have launched an investigation into the shooting. Local media citing officials reported the incident occurred on October 26, after officers responded to a domestic incident on the 6100 block of Locust Street and encountered a man with a knife.

The shooting sparked protests across the city, with looting also reported.

Police said 30 officers were injured in the protests, including a female officer whose leg was broken when she was struck by a vehicle. Credit: @amazon_jawn via Storyful