Demonstrators Line the Golden Gate Bridge in Solidarity With Protesters in Iran

Demonstrators gathered on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge on Sunday, September 25, in solidarity with the ongoing protests across Iran sparked by the death in police custody of a 22-year-old woman earlier this month.

Footage captured by Celine Halioua shows large crowds holding banners and lining the Golden Gate Bridge.

Protests erupted across Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested by the country’s morality police for allegedly breaking the strict dress code for women.

At least 41 people, including demonstrators and security forces, have been killed since the protests began, according to reports-, while over 700 have reportedly been arrested. Credit: Celine Halioua via Storyful