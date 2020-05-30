Demonstrators Take a Knee in Front of White House During George Floyd Protest

Protesters took a knee in front of the White House on May 29, during a protest against the police-involved death of George Floyd.

The uploader captioned the video: “They have about 20 officers guarding White House and secret service are on top of the roof while protesters chant: Hands Up! Don’t shoot!’”

Local news reported the U.S. Secret Service ordered a lockdown of the White House due to the demonstration outside, with an estimate of 2,000 protesters.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was seen pinning Floyd to the ground amid his cries of “I can’t breathe,” was arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges on Friday, May 29. Credit: @_maaaaarisa via Storyful