Demonstrators in Kenosha Join March Organized by Jacob Blake's Family

The family of Jacob Blake and community leaders organized a rally and march in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 29, to protest police brutality in the wake of Blake’s shooting by police.

Footage of the march shows protesters chanting “no justice, no peace,” waving flags and holding placards.

According to local news, speakers include Jacob Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, local activist Ma’kia Hughes, and national organizer Dijuan Wash. Credit: @odiotti via Storyful