Demonstrators Get Funky in Costumed Dance Party as Vote Count Continues in Philadelphia

Demonstrators held a dance party in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on November 5, as votes continued to be tallied for the 2020 election.

Footage filmed by @marissajv shows people dressed in costumes – including some as mailboxes, the White House, and the Philadelphia City Hall building – busting out their best dance moves.

“I’m never gonna be too old or too cool to dance with the people,” wrote @marissajv.

Demonstrators had rallied earlier in the day for Pennsylvania officials to “count every vote” in Philadelphia as Donald Trump’s campaign fought for closer access to monitor ballot counting on Thursday, local media reported.

A Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court judge on Thursday “ordered that canvassing monitors be granted access to observe ‘all aspects’ of the process from no more than six feet away,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Trump’s ballot monitors previously made complaints that they were kept too far from the counting process to “meaningfully ensure the validity of the ballots being counted,” reports said.

Ballot counting was temporarily halted as election officials worked to accommodate the Commonwealth Court order on Thursday. The Inquirer reported that Philadelphia officials appealed the ruling to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, but it’s unclear if the case will be considered. Credit: @marissajv via Storyful