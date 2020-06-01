Demonstrators Flee as Semi-Truck Drives Through Peaceful Protest in Minneapolis

Demonstrators fled the path of a semi-truck that drove through a peaceful protest gathered on an interstate highway in Minneapolis on May 31.

The footage, captured from the University of Minnesota parking lot, shows protesters running away, as the truck drives toward the peaceful protest along the Interstate 35 highway.

The recorder, who wished to remain anonymous, told Storyful “you could hear the truck’s horn changing pitch long before you could see it.” They added, “a good amount of people were injuring themselves in their attempts to quickly vacate the scene.”

The Minneapolis Department of Public Safety said the truck driver was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after “inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators” in the incident.

It appeared no protesters had been hit by the truck and authorities were trying to determine how the truck got onto the highway, the department said.

Protests were held across the world on Sunday as demonstrators continued taking to the streets following the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful