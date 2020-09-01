Demonstrators Amass in Beirut on Lebanese Centennial

Demonstrators gathered in Martyrs’ Square in Beirut on September 1, to mark the centennial of the founding of the State of Greater Lebanon in 1920.

Some attendees were protesting the appointment of the country’s new prime minister, diplomat Mustapha Adib, reports said.

Nearby, security forces fired tear gas as protesters attempted to climb over a barricade outside the Lebanese Parliament building on Tuesday, videos show.

Ongoing protests over the country’s leadership and economic hardship heightened following the deadly port explosion that rocked Beirut on August 4. Credit: @hasanraad4 via Storyful