Demonstration Held in Miami's Little Havana in Solidarity With Planned Anti-Government Protests in Cuba

A pro-civil rights demonstration was held in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood on November 15 in solidarity with planned protests in Cuba on the same day.

Media reported the protests in Cuba failed to occur as Cuban dissidents stayed home in the face of government pressure.

Protest organisers posted on social media a video which they described as showing pro-government demonstrators stopping a dissident from leaving his house.

This video shows crowds gathered outside the Versailles restaurant in Little Havana waving Cuban flags. Credit: jolvin_miami via Storyful