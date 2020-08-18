Democrats Tune In to Virtual National Convention as COVID-19 Forces Event Without Crowds

Democrats were forced to follow a virtual version of the 2020 Democratic National Convention from home as the event went online on August 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and was scheduled to run for four days featuring speeches from party figures including Joe Biden, who was the party’s presumptive nominee for the presidential election in November.

This video posted to Twitter by Wayne Thomas shows him, and his daughter, watching the convention being broadcasted by ABC, as his daughter sings along to the national anthem.

“My daughter loves to sing and when Donald Trump won the Presidency in 2016, I promised her there would be a day we could pick someone different if we choose to do so. We’re certainly ready to!” Thomas told Storyful in a Twitter post. Credit: Wayne Thomas via Storyful