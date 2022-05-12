Democrats think abortions rights will tip scales in November elections

Storyful

Actress Patti LuPone scolded a patron for not adhering to COVID mask rules during an event at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City, New York, on May 10.Henry Waletzko filmed a video that shows LuPone speaking on a panel with her fellow cast mates from the musical ‘Company’.“Put your mask over your nose, that’s why you’re in the theater, that is the rule. If you don’t want to follow the rule, get the f*** out," LuPone says as an audience member claps following her words.“Who do you think you are, if you do not respect the people that are sitting around you?” LuPone continues.The audience member that LuPone directs her comments toward can be heard responding, “I pay your salary.”“You pay my salary? Bulls****," LuPone says, “Chris Harper pays my salary.”“Just put your mask over your nose,” LuPone repeats before the audience member is escorted out.The Broadway legend is famous for previously challenging audiences who did not apply to theatre rules. In 2009, LuPone stopped a show on Broadway and ordered a photographer away from the theater. She was also reported to have snatched a phone out of an audience member’s hand in New York in 2015. Credit: Henry Waletzko via Storyful