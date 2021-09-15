Democrats gather and await results
Every vote counts and that's exactly what the Kern County Democrats believe. That's why they are encouraging voters to get out and vote.
Every vote counts and that's exactly what the Kern County Democrats believe. That's why they are encouraging voters to get out and vote.
The bats have been rightfully praised throughout Toronto's recent surge, but what Alek Manoah has been doing on the mound can't be overlooked.
Wall is not a good fit with a rebuilding Rockets team developing a young backcourt.
Did nobody tell these guys this was just an exhibition match?
Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes putting pen to paper on a stunning offer sheet snapped the NHL from its late-summer slumber.
Roughly 85 percent of NBA players are already vaccinated.
Pascal Siakam wants to emphatically quash the notion that he and Nick Nurse are on anything but good terms after a heated altercation last season.
Four down, 11 to go.
Are we headed to a resolution in the equal pay fight?
Connor McDavid is the clear favorite to win the Hart Trophy for the third time in his career.
Matthew Stafford's debut saw some confusion from NBC.
Lamar Jackson is rightfully taking accountability for Monday's loss. But he'll have to turn the page quick with the Chiefs up next.
The Champions League returns with multiple teams on what could be termed a must-win trajectory, including a Lionel Messi led Paris Saint-Germain.
Brandon Short confirmed Karli's death in a message on social media.
With the first week of the NFL season in the books, football fans turn their attention to Week 2 where there's a number of intriguing matchups to feast on.
Carmelo Anthony also said his former teammate in Portland, Damian Lillard, "never talked about leaving [the Trail Blazers]."
Ciara wore a 172 diamond ring as an accessory at the event.
'I was like a cat. I had multiple lives tonight.'
The UEFA Champions League finally kicks off this week and Matchday 1 is loaded with storylines, including a Messi-less Barcelona looking to usher in a new generation of European League glory without the Argentinian superstar.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The AL West-leading Houston Astros put starter Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right foot soreness from a play when he covered first base. Odorizzi’s roster spot was filled by right-hander Zack Greinke, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 injury list Tuesday to make his first scheduled start in 16 days. His previous start was also on the road against the Rangers, on Aug. 29. Manager Dusty Baker said Odorizzi was getting an MRI Tuesday, Odorizzi was
A look at what’s happening around the majors Wednesday: ___ ROBERTO CLEMENTE DAY Pittsburgh Pirates players and coaches will wear No. 21 to mark Roberto Clemente Day, celebrated by Major League Baseball on the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Players from Puerto Rico, annual Clemente Award winners and this year’s Clemente Award nominees also have the option to wear the number of the Hall of Famer, who died in a plane crash on a humanitarian mission on Dec. 31, 1972. Additional players may be al