Democrats cite 'misinformation' from Dr. Joseph Ladapo, prompting walkout

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with just over eight minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves as the New York Islanders edged Philadelphia 4-3. The reeling Flyers notched their franchise-record 13th straight loss. Parise rifled the puck past Flyers goalie Martin Jones at 11:51 for his third goal of the season as the Islanders improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games and beat the Flyers for the ninth straight time. The gritty 37-year-old Parise is on
WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 34 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-111 Sunday night. Jokic also had nine rebounds and eight assists, just missing a fifth straight triple double. Will Barton had 14 points and Aaron Gordon added 13 points for the Nuggets, who went 4-2 on a six-game homestand. Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles each scored 18 points for the Pistons, who have lost fou
After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.
EDMONTON — When Victor Cui was 12 years old, his family returned to their hometown of Edmonton after spending six years in Africa. One of the first things they did when they got back was go to a CFL game at Commonwealth Stadium. For Cui, it was an unforgettable experience. “One of the first things my family did was go to a football game,” said Cui, who was unveiled as the new president and chief executive officer of the Elks on Tuesday in a ceremony at Edmonton City Hall. “I remember the magical
SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Appleton scored his first goal in nearly two months 26 seconds into the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Sunday night. Marcus Johansson, Yanni Gourde and Colin Blackwell all scored during Seattle’s three-goal second period, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal in the final seconds. The Kraken won for the third time in four games. Seattle swept both games this season against the Panthers, who entered t
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The message is more than six years old at this point. And no less vital. From the day he took the Pittsburgh Penguins head coaching job in December 2015, Mike Sullivan has known he's in charge of a uniquely talented group, one that can sometimes fall in love with its own considerable ability. The trick for Sullivan is to make sure Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and company can consistently decipher the difference between dazzling and dumb. It's why the energy with which he delive
Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.
Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.
Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third straight week, the Los Angeles Rams took a huge early lead. For the second time in those three weeks, they subsequently gave it all away. The Rams (14-5) got away with it in the divisional playoff round in Tampa Bay, thanks to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp impressively setting up Matt Gay's winning field goal as time expired on their 30-27 victory. “What an interesting game,” coach Sean McVay said. “What an amazing sign of resilience. A lot of things didn't go
When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime on Sunday night to advance to the AFC championship game. The Chiefs won the coin toss and scored on Patrick Mahomes’ 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce. Because the Chiefs scored a touchdown on their opening possession, they won the game despite Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills not getting an offensive possession in the extra period. Here are the NFL overtime rules for the postseason: — Play 15-minute periods until
Coach John Herdman has drawn on players from clubs in 11 different countries for three crucial World Cup qualifiers. While some players were still in transit after weekend club matches, the Canadian men held their first practice Monday afternoon at Inter Miami's training ground in Fort Lauderdale. They face a challenging schedule with three matches in three countries across seven days, starting Thursday in Honduras. After taking on the 76th-ranked Hondurans, the 40th-ranked Canadian men host the
Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b
Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,
Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec
MELBOURNE, Australia — Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down and saved a match point before beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 to move into the Australian Open semifinals. The U.S. Open champion’s bid to become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title in the next major tournament is still on track after the 4-hour, 42-minute comeback victory. A six-minute delay in the third-set tiebreaker for the roof on Rod Laver Arena to be close
COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — There is part of Jamie Anderson that wishes these upcoming Olympics weren't in China. The two-time snowboard gold medalist knows she's not the only Olympian who thinks that. One of the many things that makes her unique is that she is willing to say it. Even in a sport filled with nonconformists, Anderson stands out. The 31-year-old from South Lake Tahoe, California, is one of the most thoughtful people in her business. Part of that, to her, means the question about
This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As I watched highlights from the Women's Asian Cup, I was delighted to see that the Iranian women's national soccer team was playing. For many years women in hijab (the headscarf worn by Muslim women) could not play soccer due to a hijab ban. This was struck down by FIFA in 2014. While it will take decades for Muslim women to emerge in elite development prog