Democrats cite 'misinformation' from Dr. Joseph Ladapo, prompting walkout

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — When Victor Cui was 12 years old, his family returned to their hometown of Edmonton after spending six years in Africa. One of the first things they did when they got back was go to a CFL game at Commonwealth Stadium. For Cui, it was an unforgettable experience. “One of the first things my family did was go to a football game,” said Cui, who was unveiled as the new president and chief executive officer of the Elks on Tuesday in a ceremony at Edmonton City Hall. “I remember the magical