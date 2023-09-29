Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, a centrist Democrat who was elected to the Senate in 1992 in the “Year of the Woman," has died.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Dianne Feinstein, a long-serving Democratic U.S. senator from California and gun control advocate who spearheaded the first federal assault weapons ban and documented the CIA's torture of foreign terrorism suspects, has died at 90, a source familiar with the news said on Friday. Feinstein's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the news, first reported by the Punchbowl news outlet. Feinstein was a Washington trailblazer who, among other accomplishments, became the first woman to head the influential Senate Intelligence Committee.
