Democrat Candidate Walks Long Line of Voters at Indiana Polling Place

Fady Qaddoura, a Democratic State Senate candidate in Indiana, walked a long line of voters at St Luke’s United Methodist Church on the outskirts of Indianapolis on Saturday, October 24, as early voting commenced in the state.

WRTV reported wait times of up to eight hours at St Luke’s that day.

Qaddoura said on Facebook: “My wife Samar and I were the last two people in line to vote early today at St. Luke’s after being there since 8:30 this morning. I told the voters I was not voting until all of them voted, and I meant it. Thank you to all the voters who spent as long as 8 hours waiting to ensure their voices were heard.” Credit: Fady for Indiana via Storyful