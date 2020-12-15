Our democracy proved to be resilient, says Biden
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden speaks after the electoral college declared him the winner of the 2020 election.
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden speaks after the electoral college declared him the winner of the 2020 election.
The extension, which secures Antetokounmpo through the 2025-26 season, will pay the four-time All-Star $228.2 million on top of the $27.5 million he is owed this coming season.
It won't be anywhere close to a packed Raptors home game in Toronto, but for the time being, there will be fans in Tampa.
Some offensive weapons and team defenses you could snatch from your league's waiver wire for semifinals week.
Sean Carleton is urging the Canucks to retire their logo out of respect for the Coast Salish nations, calling its use an example of cultural appropriation.
Police say they have made two arrests after Wayne Gretzky memorabilia was stolen from the home of the hockey legend's father.
Johnson, the preseason SEC Player of the Year, had been in critical condition since collapsing on a basketball court on Saturday.
The former Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers legend alleges his celebrity status was used for the company to gain instant credibility.
Will Jake Paul back down from Amanda Nunes' challenge?
Two MLB owners don't think last season's COVID-19 safety protocols are enough, and want the season pushed back until every player can be vaccinated.
Following Anthony Joshua’s impressive KO win against Kubrat Pulev, Tyson Fury took to social media to call him out. Ak & Barak discuss who would win in arguably the biggest fight in British boxing history?
Super Bowl LV happens in less than two months, but the commissioner still doesn't know how many people will be allowed to watch in person.
Looking for sleepers in your fantasy basketball drafts this year? We've got you covered.
DETROIT — This off-season was such a whirlwind for the Detroit Pistons, it was easy to forget that Blake Griffin is still part of the roster — sort of a last star standing after a flurry of moves by the team's new general manager.Griffin sounds ready to embrace whatever the future holds.“If developing young guys is the goal for this season, then I’ll do whatever they ask of me," Griffin said recently. "I’ll spend more time with the young guys, I’ll try to teach more, listen more, whatever it is.”Only four players who appeared in games for the Pistons last season are on the roster now. The rebuild began in earnest when Andre Drummond was traded in February. Then new GM Troy Weaver took over in June, and by the time the draft and free agency rolled around, he was ready to shake up the team.Griffin, Derrick Rose, Sekou Doumbouya and Svi Mykhailiuk are still around. The rest of the roster is new acquisitions with a variety of skill sets and experience levels. For a team that hasn't won a playoff game since 2008, a new start made sense, but this could be a bumpy ride at first.“The whole goal is to put a competitive team on the floor that the city and the community can be proud of,” Weaver said. "We'll let the chips fall after that, but we want to be competitive, and we want a team with an identity that fits Detroit, and I think we're headed in the right direction. So that's step number one.”Gone are Drummond, Luke Kennard, Bruce Brown and Christian Wood, among others. Now Detroit welcomes Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, Josh Jackson, Jahlil Okafor and Wayne Ellington. The Pistons' wheeling and dealing also meant they ended up with three first-round draft picks this year. They used those on Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey.GRIFFIN'S HEALTHGriffin had a terrific 2018-19, but he was limited in the playoffs that season and played only 18 games last season. That's been an all-too-familiar problem for Griffin with both the Pistons and the Los Angeles Clippers. He's averaged only 49 games over the past five seasons.If Griffin is healthy, he too could become the topic of trade speculation. He said he took the team's recent direction in stride.“It has been a lot of changes, but I think I was sort of prepared for that," Griffin said. "It sounded like that’s what was going to happen, and I like the pieces that we got.”YOUNGSTERSOne of Detroit's few holdovers is Doumbouya, the team's first-round draft pick last year. He turns 20 on Dec. 23, the day the Pistons are scheduled to open their season at Minnesota. Doumbouya averaged 6.4 points in 38 games as a rookie.The 6-foot-5 Hayes has played in France and Germany and gives Detroit an intriguing point guard prospect. Stewart averaged 17 points last season as a freshman at Washington, and Bey averaged 16.1 points as a sophomore at Villanova.SIZEWith Drummond gone, Detroit has a lot of rebounding to replace, but the additions of Plumlee and Okafor gave the Pistons some size. Weaver clearly respects Detroit's previous championship winners from 1989, 1990 and 2004 — and how those teams were built.“I've never seen a team win a championship without controlling the backboard," Weaver said. "I welcome all the centre jokes, because I do love centres, and last time I checked, the two teams here with the Pistons that were good, they had a bunch of bigs.”PRODUCTIVERose, another big name with a troubling injury history, played 50 games for the Pistons last season. When he was on the court, he was very good at times, averaging 18.1 points and 26 minutes.STEPPING UPThe 26-year-old Grant arrives after averaging 12 points for Denver last season. He played big minutes during the Nuggets' run to the Western Conference finals.“A guy that comes in, he works hard, he's professional, he's a great teammate," Weaver said. "All the things we embody.”___Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketballNoah Trister, The Associated Press
Since Milwaukee was on pace to win 70 games last year before COVID hit, and players of Antetokounmpo’s caliber don’t just wander off Lake Michigan every day, it’s a great deal for the Bucks. It may be even a greater day for the NBA itself, however.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was discussing the state of his roster in baseball's so-far quiet off-season, making no secret of the team's desire to re-sign designated hitter Nelson Cruz.Baldelli pushed his interest in the 40-year-old free agent a step further, taking a few seconds out of his video conference call on Tuesday with reporters to make a pretend pitch to the six-time All-Star.“Nelson, if you’re watching, which I know you’re not, we’d love to see you in spring training, and I’ll talk to you soon,” Baldelli said, smiling at the camera on his computer.Cruz has batted .308 with 57 home runs, 141 RBIs and a 1.020 OPS in 173 games with the Twins, their best hitter over the two seasons Baldelli has managed the team and a significant reason why they've won the AL Central both years.If Major League Baseball adopts the universal DH, the market for Cruz would significantly expand. Regardless of the ramifications on his team's ability to court Cruz, Baldelli said he's in favour of continuing that rule from the pandemic-shortened 2020 season — along with the seven-inning doubleheaders.“I think we’re going to continue to see these kinds of changes in the game, and most of them I think are going to function just fine,” Baldelli said.Left fielder Eddie Rosario and multi-positional player Marwin González joined Cruz in the free agent pool, creating an opening in the lineup that top-tier prospect Alex Kirilloff could soon fill.If Cruz were to sign elsewhere, some of his designated hitter duty could go to Josh Donaldson. Last year's prize addition on a four-year, $92 million contract, Donaldson's long-problematic right calf muscle limited him to 28 games in 2020. He's a slick-fielding third baseman who adds significant value with his glove, but he's not helping in the trainer's room.“J.D. at this point in his career is interested in one thing, and it’s being on the field, it’s being healthy, and the next step of that is being healthy also at the end of the year so he can help the team win the World Series. That’s what he wants. That’s where his mentality is," said Baldelli, who spoke with Donaldson this week. He added: “Obviously, we’re a different team when he’s out there. He’s an exceptional player.”___More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDave Campbell, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers returned to do it all again because they would love to do it right this time.Davis and James only needed one season together to restore the Lakers' championship lustre. While their achievements in the NBA's Florida bubble will always be remarkable feats under extraordinarily tough circumstances, almost everybody around the Lakers acknowledges a minor dissatisfaction with this title because it happened in 2020.“You dream of winning a championship and having a parade, celebrating with the fans, and none of that happened,” Davis said. “I understand why it happened, but it’s definitely weird not to have a parade and have fans be there celebrating with you. This city would have been crazy.”Just two months after they raised the franchise's 17th trophy, the Lakers are back at work with a fundamental motivation to surpass the Boston Celtics' NBA record for banners — and to get a proper party for it.With a restocked roster and a new wealth of championship poise, the Lakers will take the court at Staples Center next week with hopes of being joined by their crazed fan base in the summer or earlier.“You want to run it back, because we missed the parade,” said veteran shooter Jared Dudley, back for his 14th NBA season. “You missed Staples erupt. We didn’t get the proper celebration, so the only way to do it is hopefully Pfizer cures everyone and we win it again and do it the right way.”NEW GUYSThe Lakers appear to have everything in place to repeat: Although several contributors left, they've all been replaced with veterans who comprehensively look like upgrades.“We have one of the deepest teams in the league, and really in recent memory,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Tuesday. ”(But) I think everybody is aligned. Our team has one goal, and that’s to win a championship."Point guard Dennis Schröder arrived in a trade for Danny Green, who had an inconsistent sole season in LA. The German sparkplug will provide scoring and defence while taking over some ball-handling duties for James in place of departed Rajon Rondo.Montrezl Harrell, the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, moved down the hallway from the Clippers to provide prolific scoring and tenacious defence against bigger men. Championship-winning centre Marc Gasol then signed as a free agent, forming a duo with Harrell that looks much more talented that last season’s big man combo of Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee.The Lakers also signed veteran shooter Wesley Matthews, whose 3-and-D skills should fill the holes left by Green and Avery Bradley.SHINING STARSThe Lakers' foundation is the envy of the NBA, and both James and Davis returned with new contracts tying them together in LA for at least three more seasons. With LeBron showing no signs of decline as he turns 36 this month, and with Davis still at his peak, the Lakers believe they can contend throughout that stretch.“We have everything to compete for a championship, so I just thought, ‘Why not?’” said Davis, who agreed to a five-year contract instead of keeping his options more open.STAYING FRESHThe Lakers had the shortest off-season in NBA history. Davis admits he is prone to minor injuries. Nobody has ever played more post-season games than James.That's why Vogel intends to monitor his stars' workload throughout the winter, although the coach hasn't finalized a plan for rest or minutes limits.“The goal of every year — but in particular this year — is to make sure we’re healthy and whole going into the playoffs,” Vogel said. “That’s not to say we’re going to take the regular season lightly in any way. Our goal is to make sure we’re healthy come playoff time, for sure.”James traditionally hasn't bought into the NBA's culture of designated rest nights, but he has promised to consider everything.THT FEVERThe Lakers think they have a burgeoning star on their bench: Talen Horton-Tucker, who just turned 20 last month. The Chicago native demonstrated that tantalizing promise last week while torching the Clippers with two huge preseason performances, including 33 points and 10 rebounds in the second game.“Telling you right now! This kid is flat out SPECIAL! Mark my words,” James tweeted after watching Horton-Tucker's 19-point game in the preseason opener.Horton-Tucker, who's 6-foot-4 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, was the 46th overall pick last year. He barely played last season, but is making a case for playing time this season at the expense of Kyle Kuzma or Matthews.KUZ'S FUTUREKuzma's play will be closely tracked as he heads toward restricted free agency next summer. The homegrown talent is entering his fourth season, and while he hasn't made the leap to stardom many expected, he is quite valuable to the Lakers either as a rotation player or a trade piece. LA can re-sign Kuzma for more than the cap-strapped team can pay another free agent, or he would be among their most tradeable assets at the deadline. If Kuzma starts out impressively this season, he'll improve his position greatly.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
BERLIN — Edin Terzic guided Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen in his coaching debut Tuesday to snap a three-game winless run in the Bundesliga.Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored the winner from close range on a rebound in the 79th minute after Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka saved his penalty attempt.“I’m happy, relieved and tired,” Terzic said after his debut in charge of his hometown club. “But I don’t think I’m the only one. I’m sure one or two others will be sleeping on the bus back to Dortmund.”Terzic hadn’t much time to settle in following his appointment Sunday, when his predecessor Lucien Favre was fired following Dortmund’s 5-1 loss to Stuttgart the day before.Terzic made only one change to the lineup that faced Stuttgart on Saturday, handing the 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko his first start.But it was Raphaël Guerreiro who broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, lifting the ball over Pavlenka after Jadon Sancho’s shot came back off Ömer Toprak’s thigh.Kevin Möhwald equalized by shooting inside the right post in the 28th — a score preceded by Manuel Akanji losing the ball as he brought it out of defence.Bremen defender Christian Groß was relieved when his attempted clearance out for a corner came back off the post in the 32nd, before Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki produced a brilliant flying save to deny Ludwig Augustinsson in the 42nd.Sancho had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half, when the visitors kept pushing until Pavlenka conceded the penalty for bringing down Akanji while attempting to reach a rebound. He saved Reus’ effort from the spot, but the ball fell kindly for the Dortmund captain to tap in from close range.DRAMA IN FRANKFURTLars Stindl completed a hat trick in injury time to salvage a 3-3 draw for Borussia Mönchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt.The Gladbach captain opened the scoring in the 14th minute, pulled one back with a penalty in the last minute when 10-man Frankfurt was ahead 3-1, and then equalized with a header in the fifth minute of injury time on his second attempt after Kevin Trapp saved his first.André Silva scored two goals and set up another for Frankfurt, but the home side was to rue captain David Abraham’s sending off in the 81st as it failed to hold on and extended its winless run to nine games.Stuttgart substitute Sasa Kalajdzic scored two late goals in a 2-2 draw with Union Berlin.“The first half was ours, the second half Stuttgart's. So I'm not disappointed. It's another point that'll help us in the account,” said Union coach Urs Fischer, whose team next hosts Dortmund on Friday.Also, Hertha Berlin drew with visiting Mainz 0-0.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
MILAN — Lazio was held to a 1-1 draw at Benevento in Serie A on Tuesday in a match where the teams were coached by brothers.Benevento is coached by Filippo Inzaghi while the younger Simone Inzaghi is in charge at Lazio.Lazio, which recently advanced to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in 20 years, is eighth in Serie A, six points above Benevento.Lazio had won only one of it past five matches in all competitions and started aggressively as Luis Alberto hit the post before Ciro Immobile fired the capital side in front with a spectacular volley following a cross from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.Benevento tested Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina and then found the equalizer on the stroke of halftime as a corner eventually came through to Pasquale Schiattarella, who fired in off the post.Earlier, bottom club Crotone managed a 0-0 draw at Udinese.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press
Appalachian FC begins play in the fourth tier of the U.S. Soccer pyramid next spring. If they're successful, the college soccer model could be starting to shift before our eyes.
An emotional, uplifting victory on the road against a division rival strongly enhanced the Baltimore Ravens' chances of reaching the playoffs and provided a positive vibe during a season marred by injuries, a three-game skid and an outbreak of COVID-19.Now, with a soft schedule in front of them, the Ravens need to get healthy and finish strong.Baltimore (8-5) used a brilliant finish by quarterback Lamar Jackson and a 55-yard field goal by reliable Justin Tucker to squeeze out a 47-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.Jackson missed one series and part of another with cramps before emerging from the locker room to lead a pair of scoring drives in the closing minutes after the Ravens' short-handed defence blew a 14-point lead.Soon after the epic duel ended, coach John Harbaugh declared, “It’s a game that’s going to go down in history. Our guys had faith and trust and belief, and sometimes, that’s what it takes."Baltimore's defence barely made it to the finish after injuries in the backfield forced special teams standout Anthony Levine to join the fray and cornerback Marcus Peters to limp onto the huddle without consulting with team doctors.“We had so many guys going down on defence, just trying to get 11 guys on the field was a challenge," Harbaugh said.The victory was Baltimore's second straight following a three-game losing streak perpetuated by a bout with COVID-19 that depleted the roster and caused the rescheduling of matchups with Pittsburgh and Dallas.Still, the Ravens are not assured a playoff berth, even if they win out against Jacksonville (1-12), the New York Giants (5-8) and Cincinnati (2-10-1). Baltimore is chasing several teams for a wild-card spot, including Miami, also 8-5 but currently with the tiebreaking edge because of winning percentage within the conference.“All these games coming up are playoff games," tight end Mark Andrews said.WHAT'S WORKINGBaltimore's strength is its running game, and that was really the key to victory against the Browns in spite of Jackson's crisp passing in the waning moments. Jackson accounted for 124 of Baltimore's 231 yards rushing on just nine carries, and the Ravens tallied five touchdowns on the ground. Baltimore has run for at least 100 yards in 36 straight games, seven short of the NFL record.WHAT NEEDS HELPPity poor defensive co-ordinator Don Martindale, who was more concerned with getting healthy bodies on the field than devising a plan to stop Cleveland's robust attack. The Browns ran for 138 yards and passed for 355. Worse, Cleveland scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the last on a four-play drive that took just 47 seconds from start to finish.“The offence bailed us out," cornerback Marlon Humphrey acknowledged.STOCK UPGus Edwards ran for 49 yards on only seven carries and had his first two-touchdown game. With Edwards and J.K. Dobbins rambling for big yardage over the past few games, veteran Mark Ingram appears to have been phased out. Ingram didn't get a carry against the Browns despite being in the starting lineup.STOCK DOWNCornerback Davontae Harris was exposed as the weakest link in the backfield after Jimmy Smith left with a shoulder injury. Claimed off waivers from Denver last month, Harris struggled mightily in coverage before leaving with an injury of his own. His departure paved the way for Levine's entrance on a night in which defensive backs Tramon Williams and Anthony Averett were inactive.INJUREDAfter Jackson left, Trace McSorley entered as the only backup available at quarterback. McSorley twisted his knee during his second series, leaving wide receiver Willie Snead to start taking practice snaps before Jackson returned. The Ravens placed McSorley on injured reserve on Tuesday, and with Robert Griffin III also on the IR with a hamstring issue, the Ravens will need a backup or two before their next game. ... Smith's shoulder problem came after he already missed three games this year because of an injury. Keeping him healthy has always been an issue, and this year is no exception.KEY NUMBER115.6 — That was Jackson's passer rating versus the Browns, short of a perfect 158.3, but plenty impressive for a quarterback who ran for two scores and was the game's leading rusher. Jackson went 11 for 17 for 163 yards, a TD and no interceptions, pretty good numbers for someone the critics insist has great legs and a mediocre arm.NEXT STEPSThe Ravens will be overwhelming favourites Sunday against the visiting Jaguars, whose only real hope to win might be if Baltimore is too overconfident to take them seriously.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDavid Ginsburg, The Associated Press