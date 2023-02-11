'Democracy prevailed', Biden, Lula on Capitol attacks

STORY: Bolsonaro supporters stormed government buildings in Brasilia on Jan. 8, calling for a military coup to oust Lula, in an echo of Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol.

During their meeting at the White House, Lula told Biden that invasions on government institutions should never be allowed again.

The two leaders also spoke about the climate crisis in which Brazil, home to the Amazon, the largest rainforest in the world, plays a major role in tackling biodiversity loss.

This Lula’s 7th visit to the White House since he met previously with President George W. Bush and Barack Obama during his first presidency in Brazil.

Biden met last year with Lula's predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles.