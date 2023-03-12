DeMar DeRozan with an and one vs the Houston Rockets

The retired All-Star and NBA champion talks about a number of issues surrounding today's game and offers some insight on what made him great.
LeBron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, are considered among the most talented high school players in the US.
If the Raptors' season has been up and down, Precious Achiuwa’s has been a roller coaster.
D’Angelo Russell had 28 points and nine assists in his dynamic return from a six-game injury absence, and Dennis Schröder added 23 points and seven assists in the surging Los Angeles Lakers' 122-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Austin Reaves scored 18 points while Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt added 16 apiece as the Lakers won for the seventh time in nine games even with little contribution this time from Anthony Davis. The superstar big man had only eight points and nine rebounds while struggling against Toronto’s defense, but Russell and the Lakers' reserves took charge before Davis sealed the win on his only field goal of the second half with 46 seconds to play.
Dillon Brooks had some parting words for Draymond Green after the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors.
Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 106-95 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday. Paul George added 22 points for the Clippers, who have won their last three games after dropping five straight. It was Leonard's seventh straight game with at least 21 points, and he's averaging 31 points during that stretch.
With Anthony Davis playing at the top of his game, the Lakers are a happy team again with their playoff hopes entering a critical stage of the season.
After his eighth technical foul of the season, Fred VanVleet aimed his ire at the referee who has handed out three of them.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. had 27 points and 11 rebounds and the Orlando Magic bounced back from a fourth-quarter collapse to beat the Miami Heat 126-114 in overtime Saturday night. Jimmy Butler scored 38 points for the Heat, including 15 in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter when Miami overcame a 15-point deficit. Butler's 3-pointer at the buzzer of regulation sent the game to overtime. But the Magic outscored Miami 18-6 in the extra session. “Being able to withstand their
D'Angelo Russell (Los Angeles Lakers) with an and one vs the Toronto Raptors, 03/10/2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie David Roddy scored a career-high 24 points, including 17 points in the fourth quarter, as the Memphis Grizzlies rallied for a 112-108 victory over the short-handed Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Roddy connected on 7 of 8 shots in the fourth, including 3 of 4 from outside the arc. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 25 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. lead the Mavericks with 23 points, while Jaden Hardy finished with 22. J
Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with an alley oop vs the New York Knicks, 03/11/2023
Updated NBA power rankings as a number of top Western Conference contenders deal with injuries and other issues.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists by Nikola Jokic to stun the Denver Nuggets 128-120 on Friday night. Doug McDermott added 20 points and Jeremy Sochan had 19 points for San Antonio, which shot 54% in a balanced effort with their entire roster available for one of only a few times in an injury-riddled season. It was Jokic’s 26th triple-double in what could be his third straight MVP season. Jamal Murray added
De'Aaron Fox recorded 15 fourth-quarter points to help the Sacramento Kings improve to 39-26 and hold second spot in the Western Conference.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid made a fade-away jumper from the foul line with 1.1 seconds left to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 120-119 comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Embiid scored 39 points, shaking off a double-team from Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard on the winner. The basket gave Philadelphia its first lead of the game they trailed by 21 points late in the first half. Portland’s last-second after a timeout was tipped away on the inbound play, with Lillar
Dallas Mavericks (34-33, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (39-26, second in the Western Conference)Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and Luka Doncic meet when Memphis takes on Dallas. Morant ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 27.1 points per game and Doncic ranks second in the league averaging 33.0 points per game.The Grizzlies are 7-2 against division opponents. Memphis is second in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up o
The loudest members of the Grizzlies and Warriors just keep talking.
D'Angelo Russell has missed the past six games with an ankle sprain, but he will be back in action Friday against the Toronto Raptors.
Jakob Poeltl (Toronto Raptors) with an assist vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 03/10/2023