DeMar DeRozan with a 2-pointer vs the Portland Trail Blazers

DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs) with a 2-pointer vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 01/18/2021
The Maple Leafs avoided a brilliant career ended on a paper transaction Monday with Jason Spezza clearing waivers.
Stephen Jackson pledged to take care of Floyd's daughter and has help from others.
The New Jersey Devils claimed Dell a day after the Maple Leafs put the goaltender on waivers, along with veteran forward Jason Spezza.
Patrick Mahomes will have to clear the five steps of the NFL's return-to-play protocol before he can resume normal football activities.
We're 12 games into the season and the Toronto Raptors are still searching for an eight-man rotation that works.
Deshaun Watson doesn't want fans marching during a pandemic.
Most tennis players are finding ways to cope as shown by their social media feeds.
Some big names have gotten off to sluggish starts in fantasy hockey. Here's how we feel about all 31 starting goalies based on what we've seen so far.
Porter reportedly grew angry at a change in his locker location.
How is it possible that a fourth-year franchise like the Vegas Golden Knights are cap-strapped to the point that they can't field a normal lineup? Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss.
ZURICH — The hockey world championships were pulled from Belarus on Monday following pressure from opposition groups and a threatened boycott by sponsors. The International Ice Hockey Federation cited safety concerns and said it will seek a new country to co-host the tournament with Latvia or host it on its own. The tournament is scheduled to start May 21. Criticism of Belarus’ role as co-host grew after authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election last year was followed by mass arrests at largely peaceful demonstrations. The IIHF said its council “determined that it is currently impossible to ensure the welfare of teams, spectators and officials” in Belarus. IIHF president Rene Fasel had tried to keep the men's tournament in Belarus, claiming it could build bridges between the opposition and Lukashenko. Opposition groups criticized Fasel after he and Lukashenko embraced when they met for talks last week. Mass protests swept Belarus after official results from the presidential election in August gave Lukashenko a landslide victory over his widely popular opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. She and her supporters refused to recognize the result, saying the vote was fraudulent. Authorities cracked down hard on the largely peaceful demonstrations which followed. Tsikhanouskaya welcomed the IIHF decision, saying the tournament would have heralded a renewed crackdown on the opposition. “It is a victory because there will not be an extra wave of repression for the sake of ‘cleansing’ the city before the world championship,” Tsikhanouskaya said in a statement. “It is a victory because Lukashenko did not manage to make it look as if he has everything under control.” Three sponsors of the tournament, Skoda, Nivea and Liqui Moly, said they would cancel their involvement if games were played in Belarus. The IIHF said it will now consider where to hold the event, and said Latvia could remain as co-host or the tournament could move to a single venue. Denmark, the host in 2018, and Slovakia, the host in 2019, have both offered to step in. Belarus previously hosted the tournament in 2014 amid criticism from some opposition figures and European politicians. The women's world championships are scheduled to be played in Canada in April. Both the men's and women's championships were cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Perhaps the saddest part of everything that’s happened at Tennessee is that it was completely predictable, as it tried to microwave the school’s glory years by bringing back Fulmer.
MONTREAL — CF Montreal sacrificed offence for defence Monday, trading Argentine forward Maxi Urruti to the Houston Dynamo for centre back Kiki Struna. Montreal also got an international roster spot for the 2021 season in the deal while Houston received a second-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. The 30-year-old Struna played 46 MLS games, including 45 starts, for Houston over the last two seasons. He joined the Texas club in December 2018 from Italy's Palermo FC. The six-foot-two 185-pounder has won 21 caps for the Slovenian national team. "We are pleased to add a tall centre back to our defensive core," CF Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. "He has experience in MLS and on the international scene, and he's played several years in Italy." Montreal ranked 23rd in goals allowed last season, averaging 1.87 a game. Houston was 15th in goal-scoring, averaging 1.30 a game. Struna will serve as veteran help for 19-year-old Louis Binks, whose loan deal with Bologna has been extended through December 2021. The contracts for Montreal defenders Rod Fanni, Jukka Raitala and Jorge Corrales expired at the end of December. Montreal has already added Canadian international defenders Kamal Miller and Zorhan Bassong during the off-season. CF Montreal was known as the Montreal Impact until last week when the team rebranded. Houston will retain a percentage of any sell-on fee if Struna is transferred outside of Major League Soccer. The 29-year-old Urruti has scored 53 goals and added 33 assists in nine MLS seasons with Toronto, Portland, FC Dallas and Montreal. He collected nine goals and eight assists in two seasons with Montreal. He has won the MLS Cup with Portland, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and Supporters’ Shield with Dallas and the Canadian Championship with Montreal. “Maxi knows first-hand what it takes to be a champion in MLS and has consistently scored goals since he arrived in the league,” Dynamo head coach Tab Ramos said. “He brings quality, speed and a tremendous work ethic.” Urruti is a product of the Club Atletico Newell's Old Boys academy, making his pro debut in 2011. Urruti holds a Green Card as a permanent U.S. resident and will not occupy an international roster slot. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18. 2021 The Canadian Press
Justin Fields is widely expected to be a first-round pick, potentially the No. 2 quarterback chosen behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed linebacker Jerod Fernandez, wide receiver Jalen Saunders and running back Timothy Flanders. Fernandez joined the Redblacks during the 2019 season after spending time with Washington in the NFL. He had 53 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles in 11 games and was named the Redblacks' most outstanding rookie. Saunders originally signed with the Redblacks last April. but didn't get to suit up for Ottawa after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had 1,170 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a CFL rookie with Hamilton in 2017. He had 739 yards and two touchdowns in nine games in 2018 with the Tiger-Cats before his season was cut short due to a knee injury. Flanders had 96 carries 541 yards over the past three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He signed with Ottawa in December 2019. Ottawa also announced it has added three Americans: linebacker D'Juan Hines, receiver Terry Williams and offensive lineman Joshua Dunlop. STAMPEDERS RE-SIGN METCHIE, KASITATI CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian defensive back Royce Metchie and American offensive lineman Nila Kasitati. Metchie, a University of Guelph product, recorded 48 defensive tackles in 2019 including four tackles for loss. He had three interceptions — including his first career pick, which came in the Labour Day Classic against Edmonton — and added seven special-teams tackles and one knockdown. Metchie recorded three defensive tackles in Calgary's West Division semifinal loss to Winnipeg.. A third-round draft selection by Calgary in 2018, Metchie has played 24 regular-season games over two seasons with the Stampeders. Kasitati started 16 games at right tackle in 2019, his second season with the Stampeders. He was part of an offensive line that allowed 34 sacks, the second-lowest total in the CFL. Kasitati also started at right tackle in the Western semifinal. Kasitati has played 20 career regular-season games for Calgary, making 18 starts at right tackle and two at centre. ROUGHRIDERS INK FIRST-ROUND PICK, EXTEND MCCRAY REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian offensive lineman Mattland Riley and inked defensive back L.J. McCray to a one-year extension. Riley, a six-foot-three, 300-pound native of Melfort, Sask., was selected seventh overall by the Riders at the 2020 CFL draft. Riley, a two-time Canada West All-Star and a U Sports first-team all-Canadian, spent four seasons at the University of Saskatchewan, appearing in 31 games for the Huskies. In 2019, Riley was part of the offensive line that helped running back Adam Machart pile up 1,610 yards and nine touchdowns on 195 carries. McCray made 47 defensive tackles and three interceptions over 13 games in 2019 with the Riders in his first CFL season. He also suited up in Saskatchewan's loss to Winnipeg on the West final. ARGOS SIGN RICHARDS, EXTEND BUTLER, AKINS AND ALLEN TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive back Jeff Richards and extended the contracts of defensive back Crezdon Butler, linebacker Curtis Akins and offensive lineman Jatitus Allen. Richards played 13 games over two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks (2015-16), recording 16 defensive tackles and six special-teams tackles. He had an interception in Ottawa's win over Calgary in the 2016 Grey Cup. The 30-year-old Richards most recently spent time in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. Butler, 33, played 12 games for the B.C. Lions in 2019, recording 25 defensive tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. Akins, 25, was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in May of 2019 and played in four preseason games for the NFL team, making one tackle. Allen, 24, played four games for the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football in 2019 before the league ceased operations. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021. The Canadian Press
ATLANTA — Clint Capela had 23 points and 15 rebounds, De'Andre Hunter scored 25 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-97 on Monday. The Hawks, wearing black, tan and white uniforms with “MLK” sewn across the chest to commemorate the national holiday honouring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., snapped a two-game skid. They had dropped six of seven. Trae Young had 20 points and 13 assists for Atlanta, which took its biggest lead, 15 points, on consecutive 3s from the right side by Kevin Huerter and Hunter with 5:59 remaining. The Timberwolves pulled within six before Young’s runner made it 100-92 with 2:01 left. Capela’s left-handed hook pushed the lead to 102-94, and Young sealed it with a pair of free throws to make it 104-94 with 33.2 seconds to go. D’Angelo Russell finished with 31 points for Minnesota, which has lost nine of 10. The Timberwolves wiped out a 13-point lead to force a 58-all tie on Naz Reid’s basket underneath, but were soon back down by 10 on Hunter’s 3-pointer with 7:23 left in the third. The Wolves arrived several hours late in Atlanta on Saturday night so that coronavirus tests could be processed to ensure Minnesota, which had its Friday game postponed, would have enough players able to take the floor. The Hawks, who overcame 24 turnovers, took their first lead at 13-11 on a pair of free throws by Young, who threw an arching alley-oop pass on the next possession to Collins for a dunk. Atlanta took its first double-digit lead midway through the second quarter when Young fed Huerter an alley-oop pass for a fast-break dunk. John Collins had 15 points and a career-high five blocks for the Hawks. TIP-INS Timberwolves: Were without Karl-Anthony Towns, Ricky Rubio and Juancho Hernangomez because of COVID-19 protocols. Minnesota’s game Friday against Memphis was postponed when Towns, who averages a team-high 22 points, revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus. Hawks: Were without Cam Reddish (knee), Danilo Gallinari (ankle), Kris Dunn (ankle) and Bogdan Bodganovic (knee). ... Coach Lloyd Pierce said Reddish and Gallinari could be back later this week. ... Are 17-9 in Atlanta on the King holiday. Atlanta was King's hometown. SPECIAL DAY The Hawks further commemorated the King holiday by painting the logo at half court as a mosaic to resemble the stained glass of a church. “In designing the court, we wanted to come up with something that brought all of the concepts together, that spoke unity, freedom, diversity, inclusion — everything that Dr. King fought and spoke for,” said Shirley Zhang, a Hawks vice-president. “It’s bringing people together from all walks of life. That’s what the colours really represent.”... The Hawks will wear the same uniforms and have the same half court nine more times this season. ... There were several hundred fans in the crowd, which was limited to prevent the spread of the virus. BACK HOME Minnesota rookie Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 overall draft pick, scores 12 points in 30 minutes. Edwards spent one season at Georgia after starring at Holy Spirit Prep School in nearby Sandy Springs. ... Josh Okogie, who starred for two seasons at Georgia Tech and graduated from Shiloh High in nearby Snellville, had four points in 22 minutes. UP NEXT Timberwolves: Host Orlando on Wednesday. Hawks: Host Detroit on Wednesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports George Henry, The Associated Press
The Chiefs' star safety had kind words for Drew Brees, who could be retiring soon.
Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson recap all four divisional round games from the weekend, starting with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers putting away Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.
When the Baltimore Ravens look back on their 2020 season, they'll remember rallying from a team-wide surge of COVID-19 to reach the playoffs for the third successive year before defeating Tennessee on the road for their first post-season victory since January 2015. The Ravens will also recall their final game, a frustrating 17-3 loss on a windy night in Buffalo. The setback was particularly disappointing because their performance just wasn't up to the standard of an organization that expects nothing less than to be the last team standing. “It’s unfortunate, three years in a row being in the playoffs and not making that push to reach our full potential,” receiver Willie Snead said. Safety Chuck Clark said: “The next step for us is just to finish." After closing the regular season with five straight wins and knocking off the AFC South champion Titans, Baltimore (12-6) came up flat against the Bills. The usually automatic Justin Tucker had two field-goal tries clang off the uprights, the team was flagged for eight penalties and the offensive line had difficulty protecting star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, was limited to 34 yards rushing and threw an interception that was returned 101 yards for a touchdown. He also was forced to chase several errant snaps, the last one before he absorbed a crushing hit that gave him a concussion and forced him to miss the entire fourth quarter. That put an end to an unusual season in which the Ravens endured 10 straight days with at least one player testing positive for COVID-19. The outbreak forced two games to be rescheduled and contributed to a three-game skid that dropped Baltimore's record to 6-5. “The outbreak was obviously unfortunate, but no one saw that coming. We all thought we were doing a great job with it," fullback Patrick Ricard said. “It's been crazy year, that’s for sure. This is a year to remember for everybody. But I’m excited for this off-season to get better, and hopefully, we won’t have another one of these crazy years again.” From start to finish, the pandemic influenced the Ravens. The rookies learned on the fly during training camp because there were no minicamps. most meetings were done online, several practices were cancelled and there was no face-to-face team meeting before the players headed home for the off-season. “We usually get together as a team in the same room and just feel that energy of what just happened and kind of (review) the ride of the season," Ricard said. “We didn’t get to do any of that. What we did was, we had a virtual team meeting." When they get together again, the roster will be different. The quest, however, will remain the same. “In this off-season, it’s going to be hard. It’s going to burn a little bit, and it should," defensive tackle Calais Campbell said. “Hopefully, it’ll push us to work as hard as we have ever worked before, and we come back and find a way to win this next year.” LAMAR'S PROGRESS Jackson ran for 1,005 yards to become the first NFL quarterback with two 1,000-yard seasons. He also won a playoff game for the first time after losing in his first two seasons. Next year, the 24-year-old will strive to be a better passer. No team in the NFL had fewer yards through the air. “That’s the competitor in him, to want to get better each and every off-season, to fix the little things that his game needs improvement on and continue to get better as a passer," Snead said. “If he knuckles down on that part of his game and really reaches his full potential in that area, then the sky is the limit." Another speedy target would help Jackson, whose lone deep threat was Marquise Brown. CHANGES UPCOMING? Outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who had the franchise tag, understands that his future in the NFL might not be in Baltimore, even though he contributed six sacks during the regular season. “If they want me here, this is home. This has been home since I got in the NFL," he said. “If not, I enjoyed my five years.” Veteran running back Mark Ingram began the season as the starter but by the end of the season was placed on the inactive list during game days, taking a backseat to Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. It is unlikely Ingram will be asked to return. Most players, however, should be welcomed back. “Honestly, I believe that we have the right people in place to get the job done," Campbell said. ON THE FRONT LINE The Ravens lost starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and tight end Nick Boyle (knee) in the middle of the season, creating a major shift on the line in front of Jackson. Next year, Orlando Brown Jr. can move back to right tackle, tight end Mark Andrews can worry less about blocking and the Ravens will be better equipped to protect Jackson than they did in Buffalo. THE KEY PIECE The Ravens are motivated to do better in the playoffs next year, and a tweak of the roster might be enough to get it done. The idea is to build the team around Jackson's unique talent. “I know we have a lot of guys just ready to go that are still hungry for it," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “I think we have a lot to build on next year. I know we have the quarterback, the guy we need. That’s a big key piece. We've got that, so we can build around that.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL David Ginsburg, The Associated Press
