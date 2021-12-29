Delta, Alaska join list of flight cancellations

U.S. carriers Delta and Alaska Airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights over bad weather and the Omicron variant, marking a fifth straight day of cancellation chaos this holiday season.

Despite the ongoing disruption, the U.S. CDC said on Tuesday it isn't currently recommending a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for domestic flights, contrary to a suggestion by top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci.

Thousands of planes were grounded over Christmas weekend as airlines struggled with snowy weather and staff shortages from COVID infections.

In a move that could help airlines and other businesses navigate staffing problems, the CDC announced Monday it was halving the recommended quarantine time for infected but asymptomatic Americans from ten days to five.

The average number of new COVID cases in the U.S. has risen 55% over the past week, according to a Reuters tally.