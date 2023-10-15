Delray Beach military analyst weighs in on Israel-Hamas War
As a military analyst, Ken Brower has spent most of his professional life studying the Israeli defense forces. He said the nation's military is the largest it’s ever been.
As a military analyst, Ken Brower has spent most of his professional life studying the Israeli defense forces. He said the nation's military is the largest it’s ever been.
Grief-stricken Thomas Hand told CNN he was glad his daughter had been killed rather than taken as Hamas hostage to Gaza, a fate "worse than death."
Moscow hasn't taken a break like this for the last six months.
(KCNA via REUTERS via third party)North Korea has delivered weaponry to Russia to use in the ongoing war in Ukraine, the White House National Security Council revealed Friday.“We now have information that North Korea has delivered arms to Russia for use in Ukraine. Our information indicates that in recent weeks, North Korea has provided Russia with more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions,” White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby told reporters on a cal
BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, warning that the war might expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle, and that would make Israel suffer “a huge earthquake.” Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut that Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has taken all the scenarios of a war into consideration and Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza as soon as possible. Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immedi
During Lake's Senate campaign kickoff, she largely steered clear of past election grievances and instead spoke of the need for honesty in elections.
Barbara McQuade explained why the former president now has a critical decision to make in his election interference case, which could end with even more scrutiny.
Donald Trump's top corporate deputies considered adding a “presidential premium” when calculating the value of his Trump Tower penthouse, Mar-a-Lago resort and other assets during his White House years, a gambit that would've padded his net worth by nearly $145 million, an executive at the former president’s company testified Friday. Trump Organization Assistant Vice President Patrick Birney said at Trump’s New York civil fraud trial that they ended up scrapping the idea, but state lawyers contend that merely going through the exercise underscores how Trump and his underlings were intent on finding ways to puff up his net worth. Trump was expected to return to court for the trial next week when fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen was scheduled to take the witness stand, though Cohen said late Friday that he needed to attend to a medical condition that might delay the showdown.
North Korea will soon be able to deploy enough nuclear missiles to potentially overcome US defences, a congressional report has warned.
Ukraine's Azov Brigade is fighting in the forests of Donetsk after many were captured during the battle of Mariupol last year.
Israel's Iron Dome air defense system launches interceptor missiles to shoot down incoming missiles and rockets. Ilia Yefimovich/Getty ImagesBecause of its unique national security challenges, Israel has a long history of developing highly effective, state-of-the-art defense technologies and capabilities. A prime example of Israeli military strength is the Iron Dome air defense system, which has been widely touted as the world’s best defense against missiles and rockets. However, on Oct. 7, 2023
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty ImagesFrenzied knife attacks were reported in China and France on Friday after Hamas called for the 13th to be a global “day of rage” in response to the group’s ongoing war with Israel.The attack in France, which killed at least one person, was linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. Local media reported that the 20-year-old assailant—a Chechen who was known to the authorities as an Islamist radical—shouted “All
Russia "continues to show no regard for the lives of its own soldiers, willingly sacrificing them" to further Putin's goals, John Kirby said.
For nearly three months now, the Chinese coast guard has been trying – and partially succeeding – in blockading a Philippine military outpost in the South China Sea.
Neil Cavuto also hit Virginia Rep. Bob Good with a blunt reminder.
One US-based think tank thinks Moscow's deep trade partnership with Beijing is working at the expense of the Russian economy.
Ukraine may have just added to Russia's growing Black Sea Fleet repair problem with an unconfirmed drone strike on the patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin.
The “Late Show” host mocked the former president after he slammed technical issues at a Florida speech on Wednesday.
“You had my vote, but you don’t now,” the man told the GOP presidential candidate after their spirited debate about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The start of the summer had been filled with hope. Burnley had just beaten Liverpool in the FA Cup final, thanks to a goal by England international Bert Freeman.
Three years after Master Cpl. Bryan Gagne was shot in northern Iraq while trying to help save a fellow Canadian special forces soldier, he found himself shuffled to a military transition unit, a medal of bravery on his record, but a mind and body badly damaged.Little did he know at the time, but that move between units leading back to civilian life would have significant future financial repercussions, denying him a sizable payout from a recently settled $283-million class-action lawsuit involvi