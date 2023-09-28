Delray Beach commissioner Adam Frankel to run for Palm Beach County Public Defender

The Telegraph

The latest polls in Canada have the country’s Conservative Party in a very comfortable position. If an election were held now, it’s predicted that the Tories would take 179 seats, against the governing Liberals with 103, and the socialist New Democratic Party 21. The Greens and Quebec separatists would split the rest. There are 338 MP in Ottawa’s House of Commons, so even with the country being as regional as it is, that Conservative victory would be sufficient for a working government.