Delon Wright sets up the nice finish

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — It's not often an NHL player is disappointed when his team wins. Sunday might be the exception for the Vancouver Canucks. “It wasn't a great performance by our group," said Dakota Joshua, who scored twice as his Canucks snuck out a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. "I guess you can be upset after a win. If there was a case, that was probably it. But it was nice to still persevere and get the two points.” The game started well for the Canucks (46-20-8). Brock Boeser scored his 38th