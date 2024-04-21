Delon Wright with the great assist!
Gabriela Bryan won her first world championship tour event at the Western Australia Margaret River Pro on Sunday and in a “magical” moment in the final, the Hawaiian surfer shared a wave with a pod of dolphins.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic arrived in character for a first-round playoff game Saturday night. That character was “Gru,” the protagonist from the “Despicable Me” movies. Jokic, the two-time NBA MVP for the Denver Nuggets, wore a similar outfit and signature wrap-around striped scarf as “Gru.” It was a hit on social media, with the Nuggets posting, "going to play basketball or going to steal the moon?” Jokic and the Nuggets opened their title defense against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Laker
Scott Halleran/Getty ImagesGolf Channel host and former professional golfer, Stephanie Sparks, died last Saturday at the age of 50. No information has been given about her cause of death, or where she died but Sparks most recently lived in Orlando, Florida.Originally from West Virginia, she began her career as a golfer, and was an All-American collegiate golfer at Duke University. Sparks won many tournaments over the course of her career, beginning with the 1992 North and South Women’s Amateur a
The Chicago Bulls have reportedly offered DeMar DeRozan a contract worth around $40 million annually.
Mike Tyson visits Ryan Garcia before the fight and a memorable exchange ensues before Garcia goes on to beat Devin Haney by majority decision.
Their Game 1 loss to the Denver Nuggets provided a glimpse of reality for the Lakers. They're not as tough. They're not as deep. They're not as skilled.
Cortés' attempt didn't fool Andrés Giménez, who fouled off the pitch.
PHOENIX (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman sat next to the former Arizona Coyotes owner in a downtown Phoenix hotel meeting room, trying to put a positive spin on the funeral for a franchise. Late Friday afternoon, Bettman will sit next to the new Coyotes owner in Salt Lake City to bask in the excitement of the league's newest city and a fan base that had been itching for another team to join the NBA's Utah Jazz. One day, two drastically different news conferences for the same hockey team. "If
Mario Andretti said Friday he was deeply offended by the language Formula One Management used in denying his family and General Motors the opportunity to join the global motorsports series. The 1978 Formula 1 world champion posted on social media he was “devastated” when F1 rejected Andretti and General Motors in late January in their application to expand the current grid to accommodate a two-car American team. The F1 rejection came after a six-month review of Andretti's application and the reasoning for the denial was taken personally by both Mario and Michael Andretti, as well as GM, which plans to partner with Andretti in F1 under its Cadillac brand.
Some WWE stars announced their departure during "Friday Night Smackdown" on April 19, including Jinder Mahal.
BOSTON — William Nylander missed the Maple Leafs' playoff opener with an undisclosed injury Saturday. The star Toronto winger sat out after missing Friday's practice and the team's morning skate ahead of Game 1 against the Boston Bruins. Head coach Sheldon Keefe declined to expand on Nylander's potential availability following both on-ice sessions, but all signs pointed to the 27-year-old being scratched for just the second time in the last three seasons. Toronto rookie winger Nick Robertson slo
The structure that displays the running order was removed from Talladega Superspeedway, following several NASCAR tracks.
Jamahal Hill opened up about the knockout sequence against Alex Pereira in the UFC 300 main event, offering curious commentary.
SYDNEY (AP) — The world's top anti-doping regulator says 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication because it agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled that their samples had been contaminated. The World Anti-Doping Agency said Saturday that the swimmers tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine in the months leading up to the start of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but that Chinese authorities told the agenc
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Nelly Korda was one shot off the lead at the Chevron Championship when the third round was suspended Saturday because of lightning in the area. Play at Carlton Woods was halted just before 3 p.m. and called for the day 2 1/2 hours later with dangerous conditions remaining. The third round of the LPGA's first major of the season will resume Sunday morning, with the final round scheduled to commence just before 9:30 a.m. Korda, who is trying to tie an LPGA Tour record w
Roman Gabriel had big size and a big arm when he was the No. 2 draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1962. Even while playing in an era of grinding it out on the ground, he still holds the Rams’ team record with 154 touchdown passes. Gabriel, the first Filipino-American quarterback in the NFL and the league MVP in 1969, died Saturday. He was 83. His son, Roman Gabriel III, announced his father’s death on social media, saying he died peacefully at home of natural causes. “We mourn the loss of Ram
ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott kicked off their first world mixed doubles curling championship with a 7-2 win over New Zealand on Saturday. The husband-and-wife pair from Gimli, Man., showed no rookie nerves in taking advantage of New Zealand's mistakes for a swift six-end victory. “That was huge for myself, just getting that confidence throwing that last stone, especially here at a world event,” said Kadriana Lott, whose shooting percentage in the game was 96 per cent. She ex
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 12 rebounds, and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets powered past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-103 in their Western Conference playoff opener Saturday night. Two other Nuggets players posted double-double — Jamal Murray (22 points, 10 assists) and Anthony Gordon (12 points, 11 rebounds) — and Michael Porter Jr. came close with 19 points and eight boards. James had 27 points for L.A. and Anthony Davis had 32 points and 14 rebounds,