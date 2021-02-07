Delon Wright with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers
Chris Boucher scored a career-high 29 points and added 10 boards in the Raptors' loss to the Hawks.
Auston Matthews scored twice to extend his goal streak to seven games and Wayne Simmonds added a pair as the Maple Leafs whomped the Canucks on Saturday.
Durant will have to quarantine for seven days after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo Sports has learned.
Aaron Rodgers had a rebound in 2020 that nobody saw coming.
Carson Wentz threw 16 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in 12 starts last season.
Jake Allen made 34 saves while Josh Anderson and Jeff Petry each scored as Montreal beat Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.
The three recent legends were joined by John Lynch, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Drew Pearson and Bill Nunn.
You can't write off Tom Brady and the Bucs, but if Patrick Mahomes does his thing on Sunday the Chiefs will once again be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
Arguably the NBA's three biggest stars aren't happy with the league trying to forge ahead with an All-Star game amid a pandemic.
Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Rangers will boast a powerful middle of the lineup with Khris Davis and Joey Gallo.
Kansas City police say Reid is under investigation for driver impairment.
Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.
At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.
UNC's chancellor has promised the school will "pursue consequences."
ATLANTA — Trae Young had 28 points and 13 assists, Clint Capela finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Toronto Raptors 132-121 to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday night. Montreal's Chris Boucher scored a career-high 29 points off the bench and added 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who were going for a season-high four-game winning streak. Fred VanVleet added 22 points and Kyle Lowry had 20 for Toronto. Snapping a 10-game losing streak in the series, Atlanta closed out the game late in the fourth quarter as Young fed Capela for an alley-oop dunk and Kevin Huerter hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 10 with 53.4 seconds remaining. “We were able to get going on the fast break," Capela said. “Our play was pretty efficient tonight. I also feel like we shot the ball pretty well, so that helps." Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce called the performance Atlanta's best of the season. “I think it was such a great game for us because the spirit was great," Pierce said. “Thirty-one assists is how you get great spirit. Ball movement, empowerment, guys feeling like they're part of every play. We made simple plays throughout the night." Capela scored his 15th point on a left-handed jumper that gave the Hawks their first double-digit lead at the 10:23 mark of the third quarter. Three straight Atlanta turnovers contributed to the Raptors closing within two, and the Hawks called a timeout less than two minutes later. John Collins responded with a baseline jumper, Young with a runner and Danilo Gallinari with a 3 to make it 80-71. Huerter followed with a pair of free throws to put Atlanta up 84-73. The biggest lead Toronto had in the second was eight on Terence Davis’ 3 at the 10:22 mark. The Hawks soon went up 47-46 on Huerter’s 3 and led by five on three possessions before entering halftime with a three-point lead. “I think we probably had enough points to win tonight, scoring-wise," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said after his team dropped to 0-3 on the second night of a back-to-back. “I would like to think if we score 121, we can win a game, but we just didn’t have the juice to guard them tonight. They shot their way to a W." Young returned to full capacity after missing Thursday’s loss to Utah with a bruised right calf. Capela, the NBA’s leading rebounder, has pulled down at least 10 boards in 18 straight games, the longest active streak in the NBA. Toronto had dominated the Hawks even in Atlanta, winning the last six meetings. TIP-INS Raptors: F OG Anunoby missed his sixth straight game with a left calf strain, but Nurse said Anunoby is getting close to returning. “I think it is a little touchy with it, but they’re shooting for maybe the last part of this road trip,” Nurse said. “So I think there is a light at the end of the tunnel here, and we’re hopeful to get him out on this trip.” Toronto has three games left on the six-game trip. Hawks: Capela had four of the team's 10 blocked shots. ... Pierce said two of the team’s three injured players are progressing. F Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee avulsion fracture) and Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) have improved, but Pierce couldn’t give a prognosis on starting F De’Andre Hunter (right knee discomfort). “K.D. told me he feels great and is going to do some straight-line running, I think it was,” Pierce said. “Bogie I see shooting and not with a brace, and I just saw D-Hunt at the walkthrough for the first time since the other day. He’s out and hasn’t done anything on the court.” SHARP SHOOTERS The Hawks finished with season highs in field goal percentage (56.8) and 3-point percentage (52.8). UP NEXT Raptors: Visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Hawks: Off until Wednesday when they visit Dallas. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports George Henry, The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime lost to Great Britain's Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-3 in the Murray River Open final Sunday.Auger-Aliassime, the third-ranked player at the tournament, was searching for his first ATP title in seven appearances in tournament finals. However, 32 unforced errors and four double faults doomed the 20-year-old Montreal native in the loss. Canadians are now 0-for-8 in their last ATP tournament finals since Denis Shapovalov won in Stockholm back in 2019. Evans, 30, won his first title in three tries. Evans was a finalist at the 2017 Sydney International tournament in Australia and the 2019 Delray Beach Open in the United States.The Murray River Open served as a tune-up before the Australian Open, which begins Monday (Sunday night Eastern Time). Auger-Aliassime will play German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe in his first match of the major tournament Monday, hoping to improve on his first-round exit in last year's event. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2021. The Canadian Press
CALGARY — Mikael Backlund helped the Calgary Flames overcome a sluggish start with a goal and two assists in a 6-4 win Saturday over the Edmonton Oilers. Milan Lucic, Johnny Gaudreau and Dillon Dube each had a goal and an assist for the Flames (5-5-1). Calgary's Sam Bennett and Elias Lindholm also scored as the NHL's Battle of Alberta commenced in the compressed 2020-21 season. Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves for the win, including 16 in the first period when his team was outshot 17-3 and trailed 2-1. Oilers captain Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, with Jujhar Khaira, Jesse Puljujarvi and Darnell Nurse also scoring for Edmonton (6-7-0). McDavid extended his point streak to nine games (six goals, 15 assists) and continued to lead the NHL's points race with nine goals and 17 assists. Oilers starter Mikko Koskinen stopped 22 shots in the loss. Saturday's meeting was the first of 10 this season between Alberta's NHL teams and the first since the two clubs combined for over 100 penalty minutes Feb. 1, 2020. That game, won 8-3 by the Oilers, culminated in a line brawl and a rare goalie fight at centre ice between Edmonton's Mike Smith and Calgary's Cam Talbot. Bennett scored his first goal of the season a week after his agent indicated the forward wished to be traded. Bennett was a healthy scratch in Calgary's 4-1 loss Thursday to the Winnipeg Jets. Playing on a line with Sean Monahan and Gaudreau on Saturday, Bennett restored a two-goal lead for Calgary at 10:57 of the third period. Gaudreau fed Bennett from behind Edmonton's net for Bennett to tuck the puck between Koskinen's pads. Calgary led 5-3 on Gaudreau's goal at 5:16 of the third, but Nurse pulled the visitors within one at 8:55 whipping the puck from the high slot over Markstrom. Gaudreau scored off the rush on a feed from Monahan beating Koskinen's glove with a wrist shot. Dube's slapshot from the top of the face-off circle produced a power-play goal for Calgary at 2:56. Puljujarvi had briefly pulled the Oilers even at 1:18 on a give and go with McDavid. Calgary trailed 2-1 after the opening period, but Lucic and Backlund both scored in a span of just under two minutes early in the second. On an odd-man rush with Andrew Mangiapane, Backlund opted to shoot and batted his own rebound between Koskinen's pads at 4:58. Lucic pulled the Flames even at 3:04 when Koskinen denied Mangiapane on a wraparound attempt. Lucic beat Edmonton's goalie with a sharp-angle shot on the rebound. McDavid gave the visitors a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 18:29 in the opening period. The captain shelved a wrist shot over Markstrom's shoulder off a pass across the high slot from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Khaira dueled Flames defenceman Juuso Valimaki in the slot when he re-directed a William Lagesson shot by Markstrom's blocker at 6:53. Lindholm scored on Calgary's first shot of the game 56 seconds after puck drop. He collected a drop pass from Dube and wristed the puck by Koskinen far side. Calgary has trailed after the first period in seven of 11 games this season with a 3-4 record in those games. The Flames donned retro jerseys Saturday featuring the flame-snorting horse head "Blasty", which was first worn in 1988-89 to commemorate the Year of the Cowboy. The Oilers head east on their five-game road trip for a pair of games in Ottawa and one in Montreal. The Flames are at home to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Notes: Calgary placed centre Derek Ryan (broken finger) on long-term injury reserve, while the Oilers put defenceman Ethan Bear (upper body) on injured reserve Saturday . . . Gaudreau reached a career 300 assists . . . Calgary defenceman Noah Hanifin played his 400th career NHL game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Auston Matthews has never had a run like this in the NHL.And in the process, the Maple Leafs star helped heap more misery on a flailing opponent once again left searching for answers.Matthews scored twice — including a stunning finish that materialized out of almost nothing — to extend his goal streak to a career-best seven consecutive games Saturday as Toronto thumped the Vancouver Canucks 5-1."I try to have the same mindset whether the puck's going in or not," said the 23-year-old centre, who also buried a pair in Thursday's 7-3 victory over Vancouver, and is always more eager to talk about a teammate's success than his own.With the Leafs already up 1-0 in the first period, Matthews stepped past Canucks defenceman Jalen Chatfield in the blink of an eye before roofing the puck shortside on Braden Holty to extend his streak."That goal ... it happens so fast that I don't think anybody on the ice was really ready for it," Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Just how quickly he went from going around the defender to putting it in the net ... it was impressive."I think in both these games we've played here, he could have had four or five. He was really feeling it."Wayne Simmonds, with two of his own, and Zach Hyman, with a goal and an assist, provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (9-2-1). Frederik Andersen, who was just over two minutes away from registering his first shutout of the season, finished with 27 saves.Mitch Marner added three assists to extend his point streak to seven games, while Mikko Lehtonen chipped in with two more for his first two-point night in the NHL.Toronto is now 7-0-1 over its last eight and sits atop the North Division with 19 points, one better than the Montreal Canadiens."We're controlling the puck well," Marner said. "When that's happening, it's a good sign from us."It's also been a very bad sign for Vancouver (6-9-0), which got a late goal from Brock Boeser in losing a fourth straight game in regulation this week."We need to expect a little more out of ourselves," said Holtby, who made 26 stops. "As a group we need to be a whole lot better."Playing their league-leading 15th contest, the Canucks have now surrendered an NHL-worst 60 goals in 2020-21, and have given up at least five against nine times."Everything looks difficult for our team," Vancouver head coach Travis Green said. "Simple plays look hard right now."It's not coming easy, and maybe that's a little bit of a mental thing."The teams play seven more times in the NHL's abbreviated season, including Monday back inside a fan-less Scotiabank Arena because of COVID-19 protocols to wrap up this three-game set.Looking for a spark, Green reunited the "Lotto Line" of Boeser (No. 6), Elias Pettersson (No. 40) and J.T. Miller (No. 9), while Vancouver winger Loui Eriksson — in the fifth season of albatross US$36-million, six-year contract — made his 2020-21 debut alongside Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson.The Canucks, who qualified for the second round of the 2019-20 pandemic-delayed playoffs before undergoing a number off-season changes as key veterans left in free agency, were once again far from good enough versus the high-flying Leafs.Toronto opened the scoring at 4:42 of the first when its lethal power play, which has now scored in 11 of its 12 outings, went to work. Simmonds took a pass from Marner at the side of the net and, with the cross-ice option to Matthews taken away by a defender, instead roofed his fourth of the season in off the bar."I've seen that goal a couple times," Marner said of the veteran winger's finish. "It's impressive to see it with my own eyes tonight, though."Simmonds then hit two posts on the same shift as Vancouver, which didn't register a shot attempt until Justin Bailey forced a save out of Andersen almost nine minutes in, struggled to keep up.Pettersson, who would find iron at the end of a power play late in the period, had a chance on a partial break Andersen turned aside before Matthews went to work with his ninth to extend that torrid goal run."He's been playing great," Marner said of his red-hot linemate. "When you give him time and space, it's usually a goal."The Leafs made it 3-0 at 7:36 of the second when Marner wove into the Vancouver zone and found Lehtonen, who in turn fed a great pass for Hyman to tap in his third.The Canucks showed some life later in the period, with Andersen making a good save on Nils Hoglander. Miller then blasted a one-timer that beat the Leafs netminder, but Toronto correctly challenged for offside.Matthews, who played second fiddle to Jason Spezza on Thursday with the veteran registering his first hat trick in nearly five years, put his team up by four with his 10th at 1:28 of the third when he outraced Miller to Holtby's clearing attempt before firing five-hole."Just how powerful he can be an how crafty he is, it's fun to watch," Andersen said. "It's nice to see him be as dominant as he is."Simmonds, who left the game after taking a shot off his hand later in the period, added to Vancouver's pain 1:48 later when he tipped home his fifth off point shot from Lehtonen, who was inserted into the lineup with Travis Dermott (leg) out injured.Boeser spoiled Andersen's shutout bid when he scored his sixth on a deflection with 2:04 left in regulation on a Canucks' man advantage.But that could do little to sour the Leafs' mood following another dominant performance."We were just consistent throughout," said Matthews, who's already hit double digits in goals despite missing one game with a hand injury. "I don't think we had any big lapses. "We stuck with it."Notes: Matthews, who scored in six straight games to open the 2018-19 season, is the first Leafs players to register goals in seven consecutive contests since Wendel Clark and Dave Andreychuk in 1993-94. ... Bailey dressed for the first time this season.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2021. Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic were part of history Saturday. It wasn’t the sort that they’ll savour. The NBA had two 50-point scorers in losing efforts on the same day for only the third time. Jokic scored 50 points in Denver’s loss to Sacramento, and Curry scored 57 points as Golden State fell in Dallas. “Nikola goes out and does his job," Denver coach Michael Malone said. “He doesn’t care. We lost the game. That’s all he’s going to care about.” Curry's 57-point night was the second-most of his career, topped only by his 62-point game against Portland on Jan. 3. “He’s never played better," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after Saturday's game. “We’re talking about a two-time MVP, three-time champion, and he’s never looked better.” Before Saturday, the most recent such day of multiple 50-point efforts in losses was Nov. 18, 2019, when Damian Lillard scored 60 in Portland’s loss to Brooklyn and D’Angelo Russell scored 52 in the Warriors’ loss to Minnesota. The only other time it happened was April 9, 1978 — the final day of that regular season. George Gervin scored 63 for San Antonio against the New Orleans Jazz, and David Thompson scored 73 for Denver against Detroit. That day also decided the 1977-78 scoring title; Thompson had 73 before the Spurs played that day, and Gervin knew he needed at least 58 to win the season-long crown. There have been five 50-point efforts in the NBA so far this season, including Curry’s season-high, 62-point in the win over Portland. Of those 50-point nights, three — including Saturday — have now come in losses. Bradley Beal had 60 on Jan. 6 in Washington’s loss to Philadelphia. Curry’s 62-pointer against the Blazers was in a win, as was Fred VanVleet’s 54-point effort for Toronto against Orlando on Tuesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press