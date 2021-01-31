Delon Wright with an alley oop vs the Golden State Warriors
Delon Wright (Detroit Pistons) with an alley oop vs the Golden State Warriors, 01/30/2021
The Rams and Lions are swapping quarterbacks.
Oilers star Connor McDavid delivered another ridiculous tally against the Maple Leafs, something he seems to really, really enjoy doing.
Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund each scored and Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves for his second shutout of the season.
Dame dropped 44 in Chicago.
Connor McDavid scored his second goal of the night 42 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday.
Patrick Reed may or may not be at it again.
The Blackhawks, who played against the Blue Jackets on Friday night, say the move was made “out of an abundance of caution.”
The NFL's biggest game is a holiday for bettors, too.
The Sabres snagged a much needed two points against a division rival on Saturday afternoon.
Evgeni Malkin has been a big disappointment for fantasy managers to start the season.
Watson wants little to do with the Texans.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
Washington's careful planning and draft strategy was thrown out the window when Dan Snyder got involved.
Lionel Messi's reported salary is bigger than the COMBINED salaries of LeBron James, Tom Brady, Mike Trout and Connor McDavid this year.
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored twice for the Toronto Six, including the winner with 23 seconds left, in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Whitecaps on Saturday night at Herb Brooks Arena. Both teams traded goals throughout the game until Grant-Mentis's second of the night gave Toronto the lead for good. Taylor Woods and Sarah-Eve Coutu Godbout also scored for Toronto (3-1-1). The Six have won three games in a row. Nina Rodgers scored twice for Minnesota (3-1-0) while Brooke White-Lancette also scored. Toronto returns to action Sunday against the Connecticut Whale. Minnesota won't play again until Monday, also against the Whale. This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 30, 2021. The Canadian Press
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue guard Brandon Newman’s first-half struggles landed him on the bench to start the second half Saturday. When coach Matt Painter gave the redshirt freshman a second chance, Newman delivered like a veteran. He scored 21 of his career-high 29 points in the second half, Trevion Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds and Purdue overcame an early 14-point deficit to blow out No. 21 Minnesota 81-62. “He wants to be a good player and as a coach, you love that piece of it," Painter said. “He always responds to failure and that’s kind of the knee-jerk reaction you have with the up-and-down nature of his freshman season. He scored a lot of points tonight and, at times, he carried the load for us." Newman wasn't finished, either. Less than an hour after going 9 of 14 from the field and 5 of 6 on 3-pointers, he and Jaden Ivey walked back onto the court to take even more shots, in hopes of even better performances. But Purdue (12-6, 7-4 Big Ten) can't quibble with the recent results. It has won five of its last six and Painter earned conference win No. 174, tying him with former Illinois coach Harry Combes for No. 8 in league history. Purdue went 8 of 10 on 3s in the second half after missing all five of its attempts beyond the arc in the first half and Minnesota (11-6, 4-6) couldn't withstand the physical toll. “I thought we were playing pretty good defence but they wore us down on the glass and they got to the free throw line," Golden Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. “We were in a flow offensively in the first half. We were playing pretty good defence and then I think their physicality really grinded us down.” Liam Robbins scored 15 points and Brandon Johnson had 11 for Minnesota, which fell to 0-5 on the road. The Gophers also have lost five of seven with this one perhaps being the toughest of all. They dominated most of the first half as they took a 24-10 lead. But the Boilermakers rallied late, trimming the deficit to 35-30 at the half. Purdue opened the second half on a 10-4 run and then Newman helped them extend the margin to 53-41 with 10:05 to play. Minnesota never got closer than seven afterward. “He’s always in the gym shooting. So you want these moments for the guys and I’m very happy for him" Williams said. “I’m not surprised at all. He puts in too much work not to have a night like this." BIG PICTURE Minnesota: It looked like the Golden Gophers had finally solved this season's road woes Saturday. Instead, an inexplicably poor second-half performance doomed them again. Purdue: After going 0 for 5 on 3-pointers in the first half and 2 for 17 in the first three halves since Sasha Stefanovic tested positive for COVID-19, Newman finally gave the Boilermakers an answer. If Purdue keeps playing like it did in the second half, they'll be tough to beat. POLL IMPLICATIONS Minnesota: The Gophers slid four spots in last week's poll. The descent will probably continue when the new rankings are released Monday — and they could fall the way out. Purdue: An impressive four-game winning streak had the Boilermakers back in the Top 25 discussion before losing at home last week to Michigan. Saturday's win should put them back in the mix this week. STAT SHEET Minnesota: Leading scorer Marcus Carr of Toronto was shut out in the first half and finished with six points and four rebounds. ... Eric Curry scored a season-high 10 points. ... Robbins also had seven rebounds and six blocks. ... The Golden Gophers made four of their first six 3s but wound up 10 or 28. Purdue: Newman also had six rebounds. ... Mason Gillis had 11 points and nine rebounds. ... Eric Hunter Jr. finished with four points, six rebounds and seven assists. ... Purdue had a 44-27 rebounding advantage. ... Saturday's game marked the 800th played inside Mackey Arena. UP NEXT Minnesota: Will try to end its road losing streak Thursday at Rutgers. Purdue: Hopes to pull off a season sweep of Maryland when it visits College Park on Tuesday. ___ More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Michael Marot, The Associated Press
MALIBU, Calif. — Top-ranked Gonzaga proved again Saturday night that it might be one of the deepest teams in the country. The Bulldogs had six players score in double figures in a 97-75 rout of Pepperdine. It is the second time this season the Bulldogs have had six or more players score in double figures. “Scoring might not be the primary role for some guys but with this team everyone is so good,” said Aaron Cook, who had a career-high 15 points off the bench. “You have to pick your poison and live with the results. It is hard to focus on two guys when the rest of the team can score.” Drew Timme led the way with 19 points and Corey Kispert, the West Coast Conference's leading scorer, added 16 for Gonzaga (17-0, 8-0 West Coast Conference), which has won 21 straight games dating to last season. Canadian Andrew Nembhard came off the bench and finished with 17 points and eight assists, The Bulldogs, who lead the nation in scoring offence, were 28 of 34 on 2-point field goals with all but eight of those baskets being layups. Pepperdine jumped out to a 15-7 lead before Gonzaga took control with a 21-2 run. The outburst included 16 straight points. Timme had six points during the seven-minute span while Anton Watson and Cook added four apiece. The Bulldogs missed four of their first five shots before making 13 of the next 17. They had a 49-34 lead at halftime, with their largest advantage being 32 points late in the second half. “In the first half, our defence got us going. Pepperdine got after us a little bit early and then I thought our defence started making some plays which allowed us to get in transition,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. Colbey Ross led Pepperdine (7-8, 3-3) with 16 points and seven assists, and Sedrick Altman scored 14. “Gonzaga took advantage when we were negligent with the ball and made us pay for it,” coach Lorenzo Romar said. “They exploited us and exposed every weakness that we had. It's that simple. We can talk about improving, but they were better than us.” HOT, THEN COLD Pepperdine made seven of its first 10 from the field before going 7 of 24 the remainder of the first half. The Waves missed eight straight shots and committed four turnovers during Gonzaga's run of 16 straight points. BATTLING BACK Gonzaga has trailed for only 21 minutes, 42 seconds in its eight conference games. The Bulldogs trailed for 8:32 during the first half on Saturday, marking only the second time they have been behind for eight or more minutes. BIG PICTURE Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have won their WCC games by an average of 25.3 points. All of them have been by double digits, with the 14-point win over Saint Mary's being the closest. Pepperdine: The Waves were looking to continue their momentum after Wednesday’s win over BYU, but couldn't sustain it. They have lost 41 straight to Gonzaga, which is tied for the third-longest losing streak to an opponent in NCAA Division I basketball history. POLL IMPLICATIONS Gonzaga will extend its streak to 11 consecutive polls as the nation's top-ranked team when the new AP Top 25 is released on Monday afternoon. It will also mark the first time since Kentucky in 2015 that a school has been at the top from preseason to the first week of February. UP NEXT Gonzaga was scheduled to host Loyola Marymount on Thursday, but the Lions game against San Diego was postponed on Saturday after a positive test. If Thursday's game is called off, the Bulldogs' next game won't be until Feb. 11 at Santa Clara. Pepperdine faces San Diego on Thursday in the second of three straight home games. —- More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Joe Reedy, The Associated Press
DALLAS — Chris Paul had 27 points and 12 assists, and the Phoenix Suns rallied to beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-105 on Saturday night. Deandre Ayton had 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Suns, who trailed by 15 in the second half. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder each scored 14 points. Dallas wasted a terrific performance by Luka Doncic, who scored 18 of his 29 points in the third quarter, including eight straight in a 12-0 run after the teams were tied at halftime. The Mavericks dropped their fifth consecutive game. Phoenix countered Dallas’ third-quarter run by scoring the first eight points of the fourth to take an 85-82 lead. The Suns played their fourth straight game without All-Star guard Devin Booker, who is sidelined with a left hamstring strain. The Mavericks played without Kristaps Porzingis, who sat out the second game of a back-to-back. Dallas’ two remaining big men, Willie Cauley-Stein and Dwight Powell, each fouled out. After Cauley-Stein’s tip-in at the halftime buzzer tied it at 55, Cauley-Stein hit a short jumper and Dorian Finney-Smith scored on an alley-oop pass from Doncic to put the Mavericks ahead 59-55. Doncic then scored the next eight points to put Dallas ahead 67-55 with 8:07 to play in the third. TIP-INS Suns: Ayton had his sixth double-double in his last seven games. He was sidelined for part of the first half with a left shoulder injury. … Coach Monty Williams said he expects Booker to return soon but wouldn’t specify a date. Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points. He made three 3-pointers, giving him 1,001 for his career. ... Dallas shot a season-high 53% from the floor. UP NEXT The teams meet again in Dallas on Monday night, the Mavericks’ second straight two-game series. They lost at Utah on Wednesday and Friday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jordan Kyrou scored two of the Blues' three goals in the opening 2:06, and St. Louis cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night. Zach Sanford also scored during the three fastest goals to open a game in Blues history. The flurry also was the fifth-fastest three goals to begin a game in NHL history, and the fastest since December 1987. David Perron, Kyle Clifford and Vince Dunn scored later as the Blues won back-to-back games for the first time this season. They hadn't played in four days after their game at Vegas on Thursday night was postponed. Max Jones scored for Anaheim, which has lost two straight. The Ducks have scored just 15 goals in nine games this season. Jordan Binnington stopped 23 shots for St. Louis against the NHL's lowest-scoring team in goals per game. Kyrou, a 22-year-old Canadian forward in his third NHL season, finished with his first career three-point game after notching his first multi-goal game in the opening minutes. After scoring just five goals in his first 44 games over two seasons, Kyrou has five more in eight games this season. He scored 20 seconds after the opening faceoff, and after Sanford added his goal inside the opening minute, Kyrou made it 3-0 and chased John Gibson with a breakaway goal. Gibson skated swiftly to the bench and up the tunnel after Kyrou scored his second goal with minimal defensive resistance. The goalie has been the Ducks' best player again this season, posting two shutouts even while his teammates scored only 12 goals in their first seven games. After Gibson gave up three goals on six shots, Ryan Miller made 21 saves. Jones got his first goal of the season late in the first period. SPEED KILLS Washington set the NHL record for the fastest three goals to open a game on Dec. 19, 1986, doing it in 1:21. The Blues' opening flurry in Anaheim was the league's quickest since Detroit scored thrice in the opening 1:48 on Dec. 4, 1987. UP NEXT The teams play again Sunday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
A pair of players, both represented by agent Darren Ferris, have asked for a change of scenery. In an email to The Canadian Press, Ferris confirmed media reports that two of his clients, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Victor Mete and Calgary Flames forward Sam Bennett, have asked to be traded. Bennett, 24, has played seven games this season for the Flames, including Saturday night's 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Bennett has a lone assist. In 371 career games, all with the Flames, Bennett has 63 goals and 129 points. Flames head coach Geoff Ward was asked about the possibility of his forward being traded after Saturday night's victory. "He's a member of our team. So as far as anything else goes, that's between his agent and (Flames GM Brad Treliving)," Ward said. "But he's a member of our team. He's a valued member of our team. He had a good hockey game tonight. So we'll just continue on, business as usual, and build off what he was putting out on the ice tonight. It was a good hockey game." Mete, 22, has yet to suit up for the Canadiens this season. In 171 career games, Mete has four career goals and 31 points. A request for comment to the Montreal Canadiens was not immediately returned. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2021. The Canadian Press