Delivery Hero orders surge amid lockdowns
Takeaway food looks like a big lockdown winner.
Delivery Hero said Friday (July 3) that its orders had surged worldwide.
The Berlin-based firm runs order platforms in 44 countries.
In the second quarter, orders almost quadrupled in Asia - its largest market.
Sales were up over 100% in the Americas, and by almost a half in Europe.
Only the Middle East and North Africa saw a slight decline, hit by curfews in Kuwait and Jordan.
Overall that drove a 94% gain in orders to 280 million euros - about 314 million dollars.
The rises continued in June, even after lockdowns started to ease in many countries.
Some analysts predict a strong third quarter too as a result.
The news saw Delivery Hero shares jump over 6 percent on Friday morning, hitting a record high.
That despite a down day for broader markets.