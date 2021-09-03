Delivering meals during Jewish holidays
WPBF's Jossie Carbonare has the details.
Johnny Bench was told he would be in the hospital if he wasn't vaccinated.
The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of new protocols for the upcoming season. Teams will be able to suspend unvaccinated players without pay if they cannot participate in hockey activities as part of the protocols, according to a person with knowledge of the new rules. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the protocols had not been announced. Fully vaccinated players will have any
With the Tokyo Paralympics nearing an end, it's time for the closing ceremony flag-bearer discussion to begin. And whether you've been following the competition closely or just checking in from afar, there are two names you probably hear constantly: Aurélie Rivard and Brent Lakatos. The duo has combined for half of Canada's 18 medals in Tokyo and could still add to their totals with one event remaining for each. And so the debate for Canada's closing ceremony flag-bearer is an interesting one. W
Patrick Mahomes is clearly the NFL's best player. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you want him on your fantasy football team.
After a long battle between the IOC, the IIHF, the NHL, and the NHLPA, the league's players will be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
"Those first two days the only thing that was going through my mind is I'm not going to be able to tell my kids goodbye."
Tuesday's roster cutdowns had little impact on the league-wide vaccination rate.
TORONTO — Canada got its first taste of the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Thursday, having to fight hard for a 1-1 tie with Honduras. The game — fast-paced and often prickly with little room to breathe — was the first of 14 for Canada in the eight-team Octagonal. And Canada's first trip to the final qualifying round since the lead-up to France '98 was an instant reality check, with two valuable home points dropped. "That was a big welcome to the CONCACAF Octagon, I guess you co
Witherspoon has boasted that he's the NFL's best corner when healthy. The problem? He's had a lot of injuries.
After a dominant day by the favorites, will Day 5 of the US Open bring major upsets?
Tom Brady believes NFL defenses get unfairly punished for offensive mistakes.
Drake's total absorption of the 2021 NBA Champion is causing a stir on social media.
The OHL has suspended Logan Mailloux after he was charged with defamation and criminal photography.
Tim Tebow Fridays will start next week on ESPN.
The New York Mets have claimed lefty Brad Hand off waivers.
Acting general manager Zack Scott was placed on administrative leave Thursday by the New York Mets following his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Manchester City and Chelsea were the biggest spenders as more than $48.5bn has changed hands in transfer fees worldwide over the past decade.
Toronto's playoff hopes haven't been completely extinguished but it's that time of the season when we consider which Blue Jay is the team's MVP.
Here are five pointers that'll surely help make you a more informed and effective sports bettor.
The Premier League season is three weeks old and already filled with drama and the top and bottom of the table.