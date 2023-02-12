Delicious Sardine Pasta (Pasta Con Le Sarde)

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — When Vancouver-based Justin Wong was studying online for his master of arts at Trinity Western University during the pandemic, he had to get up at 4 a.m. to collaborate with classmates. That's because they were in China. “Many of my classmates were from China and felt they could save tons of money by not living in Canada," Wong, who graduated last year, said in an interview in Mandarin. Immigration data suggest tens of thousands of Chinese students in Canada may have returned to Chin