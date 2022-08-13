Delhi Skirt Game plays on after controversy

The Daily Beast

Apple TV+Some TV shows will do anything not to kill off beloved characters, even if the situation demands it. Time and time again, For All Mankind has proved it is not afraid to dispatch the Grim Reaper, perhaps even relishing in the narrative bloodshed. The explosive Season 3 finale is no exception.Space travel is not for the faint of heart, and the mission to Mars has racked up quite the body count, thanks to human error (looking at you, Danny Stevens) and the corners cut in a bid to become th