Delhi Residents Wade Through Knee-High Floods

At least seven people died as heavy rain brought flooding to northern India, the Times of India reported on July 9.

Delhi saw its heaviest July rain in 21 years on Saturday, July 8, with more than 126 mm (almost five inches) of rain recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm local time , the Hindustan Times reported, citing officials.

The India Meteorological Department continued to warn of heavy rainfall in the country’s northern states on Sunday, July 9, with several orange and red alerts issued.

This footage was posted by Delhi-based journalist Shweta Sengar, and shows flooding in the Greater Kailash-1 neighborhood of Delhi. Credit: Shweta Sengar via Storyful