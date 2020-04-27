Delhi Police enact 'coronavirus zombies' to scare away lockdown violators

Delhi Police on Monday (April 27) turned into "coronavirus zombies" in a unique effort make announcements regarding precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Some even mimicked evil laughter as they pretended to attack people walking on roads, much to children's terror.

Some Indian police have been trying innovative methods to keep people off the streets during the countrywide lockdown to prevent the rapid spread of coronavirus which has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide.

Positive cases of coronavirus in India have crossed 27,000 with 20,835 active cases and 872 deaths.