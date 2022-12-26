Delays at Tijuana Airport Cause Chaos on Christmas Day

Flight delays and cancellations caused chaos at Mexico’s Tijuana airport on Christmas Day, with footage posted to social media showing hundreds of stranded travelers.

According to reports from Milenio, at least 80 flights arriving or departing from the airport were delayed, and at least ten flights were canceled.

Other footage shared online shows large groups of travelers sleeping on the airport floor and waiting in line to re-book canceled flights.

On Twitter, Volaris airline said that adverse weather conditions before Christmas Day caused delays to their operations.

Storyful has reached out to Volaris for comment. Credit: Cameron Cummings via Storyful