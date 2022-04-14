Delayed Travelers Form Long Line at Dallas Airport

Thousands of airline flights were canceled or delayed as inclement weather and “technology issues” stranded spring break travelers in the United States, according to FlightAware.

Footage filmed by Brittany Alyse on April 12 shows a long line of delayed passengers at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas. “Hundreds and hundreds of people stranded at DFW at midnight…” she wrote in a tweet.

According to FlightAware, 51, or five percent, of flights at DFW were canceled on Wednesday while 618, or 61 percent, were delayed. On Thursday, 157, or 15 percent, of flights at the airport were delayed. Credit: Brittany Alyse via Storyful