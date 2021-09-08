Delayed start times at some metro Detroit schools

The Canadian Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols rewarded an adoring crowd by hitting a home run in his return to Busch Stadium, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers toward a 7-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. Justin Turner homered twice and Will Smith also homered for the playoff-contending Dodgers, who won for the sixth time in eight games. St. Louis has lost five of six. A star slugger who led the Cardinals to a pair of World Series championships, the 41-year-old Pujols made his second appearanc