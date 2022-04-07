Delay on Russia oil embargo decision is costing lives - Zelenskiy

STORY: In an early morning video address, Zelenskiy also said he would continue to insist Russian banks be completely blocked from the international finance system.

Russia's six-week-long invasion of Ukraine has forced over 4 million to flee, killed or injured thousands and left cities and towns destroyed.

Zelenskiy said Moscow was making so much money from oil exports that it did not need to take peace talks seriously and called on the "democratic world" to shun Russian crude.

"Some politicians are still unable to decide how to limit the flow of petrodollars and oil euros to Russia so as not to put their own economies at risk," Zelenskiy said, predicting that an oil embargo would nevertheless be imposed.